SECTIONS
Entertainment Op-Ed US News
Print

Don’t Let Hollywood Bully You, Georgia. Sign the Heartbeat Bill and Save Lives.

actresses Alyssa Milano, Sarah Silverman and Ashley JuddRichard Shotwell / Invision / AP; Jordan Strauss / Invision for WanderLuxxe / AP Images; Chris Pizzello / Invision / APAlyssa Milano, Sarah Silverman and Ashley Judd (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP; Jordan Strauss / Invision for WanderLuxxe / AP Images; Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

By Shaun Hair
Published April 1, 2019 at 6:34pm
Print

Alyssa Milano is trying really hard to prove how much she wants babies in Georgia to be murdered.

Milano is promoting a petition signed by Hollywood actors and actresses who claim they will refuse to work in Georgia if the state passes House Bill 481. After being narrowly approved by both the House and Senate bodies in Georgia, the now-famous “heartbeat bill” will become law as soon as Gov. Brian Kemp signs it later this week.

Last week, Milano, along with 50 other Hollywood actors, sent an open letter to Gov. Kemp stating that they would “do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Milano and her ilk must define “a safer state” as one that can hear the heartbeat of an infant and then kill it without fear of criminal punishment.

The Hollywood version of a safe state is not one where the state protects and values the most vulnerable among us, but rather where the heartbeat of an unwanted human can be drowned out by the vacuum being used to suck the baby’s insides out.

TRENDING: Judge Jeanine Celebrates Return to Television with Message for Her Loyal Fox Viewers

Sadly, Milano’s letter grew in popularity among her Hollywood associates. Over the weekend, she was able to double the number of names on the list.

Monday, she tweeted that the number of names had grown to over 100.

The list is below:

A list of over 100 celebrities Alyssa Milano says have signed a petition against Georgia's pro-life bill, HB481.

(Alyssa Milano / Twitter)

Milano is flexing her fading celebrity status not to save the vulnerable, but to maximize the number of tiny baby heartbeats snuffed out of existence.

She even used a cute hashtag when she tweeted about it: #HB481isbadforbusiness.

Do you think this bill in Georgia should be signed into law?

Obviously, for Milano, abortion is not a moral choice, but an economic one. That fact did not go unnoticed by Ashley Bratcher, the starring actress in the new pro-life movie “Unplanned.” Bratcher tweeted directly to Milano, “We don’t believe in putting a price tag on the value of human life.”

But for the 100-plus Hollywood actors who signed Milano’s letter, they have no problem putting a price tag on human life. Or at least they want the good citizens of Georgia to put a price tag on it.

And that price tag is having fewer movies made there.

RELATED: Can Media Diversity Survive the Internet Monoliths?

Like Chelsea Clinton, Milano’s friends apparently believe abortion should and can be turned into an argument of dollar and cents. They believe that killing unborn children can be justified with an economic argument.

This is the great deception of our time — that killing infants en masse is anything other than a barbaric evil.

It would not be, as Clinton stated, “unchristian” to overturn Roe v. Wade. It would, in fact, right a wrong that brings more death to our culture than any violence before it.

But for America to turn from abortion, we have to stop looking at a child’s life as a line item on a budget.

America must look honestly at what abortion really is. We need to hear the stories of people who are speaking the truth — people like Abbey Johnson who stood in those rooms and saw the death that happens there.

But we must also hear the silence. The silence created by 878,000 abortions (30,000 in Georgia alone).

That is 878,000 heartbeats that we will never hear again.

Listen, America. The sound is deafening.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media. After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf. Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States. In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media. He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







Don’t Let Hollywood Bully You, Georgia. Sign the Heartbeat Bill and Save Lives.
20 Things You Need To Know from Chicago Police Records of the Jussie Smollett Investigation
The Left Doesn’t Want Free Speech. They Want Their Speech.
Weep for Christchurch
Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×