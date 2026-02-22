Don't Let the Media Paint the Trans Hockey Shooter as MAGA - His X Profile Shows His Politics Were Inanely Contradictory, Even Schizophrenic

After Monday’s fatal shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, that left the shooter, his ex-wife, and his son dead, both ends of the political spectrum jumped at the chance to brand 56-year-old Robert Dorgan as a member of their opposition, but what were his politics?

A look through Dorgan’s account on social media platform X doesn’t provide clarity as he seemingly voiced his voice approval for a sweeping array of beliefs. Onlookers cannot ignore the obvious fact that Dorgan was also “trans” as he tried to present himself as a woman, as the Associated Press reported he went by Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano.

At times, Dorgan would threaten anyone who mocked transgenderism, while at other times he seemed to laugh along with them.

When actor Kevin Sorbo made a post mocking Delaware Democratic Rep. Tim McBride, who also believes he’s a woman, Dorgan told him, “keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK,” as noted by the New York Post.

On the other hand, when political commentator Steve Loves Ammo reposted a video of a man asking a “gotcha” question to biological females where they were visibly put off by the suggestion they were trans, writing, “This is actually hilarious,” Dorgan poked fun at himself. “yeah ha ha ha too funny I’m 6 foot 230 pounds 22 inch biceps and I’m not passing even for Helen Keller.”

There were times when Dorgan seemed to support the Trump administration, while at other times he denounced them in favor of Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Replying to another user who was criticizing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for wearing a hoodie branded by a defense company, General Dynamics, Dorgan replied, “f u WE gave that to him yesterday at his speech.”

In another post, replying to commentator Kyle Seraphim who captioned a picture of President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, “Lindsay Graham and Donald Trump are MAKING AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN! That’s why you have to primary MASSIE! LFG!” Dorgan simply asked, “sarcasm?”

To drive home the point that Dorgan wasn’t on team Trump, he would also critically reply to posts made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. When Leavitt posted, “Gas prices fall in January, giving Americans a break at the pump,” Dorgan explained away the fall, saying, “it’s called supply and demand. nobody’s traveling when its 0° out.”

Contradictorily, he reposted Texas Republican Rep. Michael Cloud, who shared an image in support of voter ID laws, showing that House members themselves need an ID to vote. Voter ID has been a cause championed by the Trump administration for some time.

Dorgan would also voice support for anti-Jewish messaging, but denounced users who made pro-Adolf Hitler posts.

One user made a post about the United States being run by Jews, telling his followers, “American has been conquered from within and turned into a colony within the Zionist empire.”

Dorgan affirmed that view, replying, “we’ve been saying ZOG for 40 years,” using an acronym that stands for Zionist Occupied Government, a belief in anti-Semitic circles that world leaders are controlled by powerful Jewish overlords.

A user posted a clip of Hitler with his German Shepherd, telling followers, “Uncle loved animals, especially dogs.”

Dorgan shot back, shedding light on Hitler’s life, “when u have no wife or kids, yeah you try to fill a void.”

Other times, Dorgan would show his apparent neo-Nazism. An account supporting commentator Nick Fuentes wrote, “Nick Fuentes wants to create a TRUE American empire.” Dorgan replied, “Ernst Rohm, right there,” in reference to the co-founder and leader of the Nazis party’s paramilitary wing, the Sturmabteilung, Ernst Rohm.

It’s unclear if Dorgan was referring to himself as Rohm, given the Nazi leader was a homosexual, or Fuentes, since his followers and critics have questioned his sexuality in the past.

Dorgan’s politics are difficult to decipher. He defends the Trump administration but chastises them. Transgenderism is a laughing matter, but it’s not at the same time. He hates Jews, but don’t call him a Nazi despite some pro-Nazi messaging.

Each side wants to brand him as belonging to the other.

Ultimately, the man who shot his ex-wife and son, and who believes he’s a woman, was simply insane.

His views were evidence of that.

