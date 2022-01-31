While Democrats praised President Joe Biden for promising to install a black woman on the Supreme Court, a new poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly reject the career politician’s blind reliance on affirmative action to select a judge for the nation’s highest court.

On Thursday, Biden reiterated his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the court after liberal Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

BREAKING: “I’ve made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications…That person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” Pres. Biden announces. https://t.co/hQKNJg7Lhr pic.twitter.com/yDjebjLOVu — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 27, 2022

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, a whopping 76 percent of Americans disapprove of that decision, saying Biden should “consider all possible nominees” instead of targeting only black women.

Just 23 percent of respondents said the president should only consider a black woman for the Supreme Court.

The poll numbers contrast sharply with the left-wing narrative being breathlessly bleated by the corporate media echo chamber.

.@POTUS committed to appointing a Black woman to SCOTUS, if the opportunity arose. The time is here. These are some of the potential nominees. I’m looking forward to seeing history made, and another glass ceiling shattered by a qualified woman of color. REPRESENTATION MATTERS! pic.twitter.com/kM2MqAtcBQ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 26, 2022

Not surprisingly, there’s a partisan split in attitude: 95 percent of Republican respondents said Biden should “consider all” races and both genders. Interestingly, a majority of Democrats (54 percent) also said all nominees should be considered.

Should Biden consider all nominees for the vacant Supreme Court seat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (185 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The online survey was conducted Friday and Saturday based on a nationally representative sample of 510 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percent, according to Ipsos.

The latest poll data affirm a widespread sentiment that Biden should not discriminate against white, Asian, Native-American, Hispanic and male judges when considering a lifetime Supreme Court appointment.







Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley, a professor at the George Washington University Law School, pointed out that Biden’s promise to appoint only a black woman is the kind of racial quota the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978).

“Mr. Biden, by contrast, promised not only to take account of race (and sex) before all other criteria, but to exclude all male or nonblack nominees regardless of their credentials,” Turley wrote in a Wall Street Journal commentary on Wednesday.

“Similar uses of race — including prioritizing black farmers for pandemic relief — have prompted courts to strike down Biden administration programs as raw racial discrimination,” he said.

The program infamously left white farmers out, regardless of whether they needed help or not. https://t.co/CedOTCsz54 — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) June 14, 2021

Turley said Biden’s move to consider only black female candidates is “by definition” discrimination.

“Mr. Biden’s use of such threshold exclusions is neither unlawful nor judicially reviewable,” the professor explained.

“Mr. Biden could have selected a black woman for the court while maintaining, as universities do, that he would consider all possible candidates on the totality of their records. He wanted to go beyond other candidates and expressly pledge to apply what is by definition a discriminatory threshold criterion.”

Jen Psaki just reaffirmed that the President will only consider a black woman for the next nomination — a threshold gender and race condition that the Court itself has found unconstitutional for schools and unlawful for private businesses. https://t.co/uzc5jInAlg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 26, 2022

Turley underscored that Biden’s decision will spawn “one of the more jarring and incongruous moments in the history of the Supreme Court.”

That “incongruous moment” will unfold this fall when the court will hear arguments in two landmark affirmative-action lawsuits: one against Harvard College and the other against the University of North Carolina.

Both schools are accused of discriminating against qualified white and Asian applicants in order to artificially boost admissions for lesser-qualified black and Hispanic candidates.

Turley explained in his commentary that “by keeping his 2020 pledge, Mr. Biden will engage in discrimination for his own sake.”

Race-hustling Democrats claim they’re helping black Americans by promoting affirmative action and prioritizing color as the overriding “qualification” in hiring decisions.

However, some prominent black commentators say the left’s patronizing bigotry of low expectations is hurting African-Americans.

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley is the author of the book “Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed.”

The book details how left-wing policies such as affirmative action, welfare programs and soft-on-crime laws hurt the black community.

Too young to die: 21 kids killed in NYC street violence so far this year https://t.co/xdptLBtewU pic.twitter.com/Kg2VjavH5m — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2021

In his book, Riley said affirmative-action programs that lower standards for black students often backfire when those students struggle after being admitted to elite universities and sometimes don’t graduate.

The same goes for soft-on-crime laws, which he said make black neighborhoods less safe.

In a Tuesday Wall Street Journal opinion piece advocating for the end of affirmative action in college admissions, Riley said “racial preferences in college admissions are not only legally dubious but also counterproductive. Students who would likely thrive at less selective institutions are struggling at elite schools, where they are admitted for aesthetic purposes.”

In other words, left-wing social policies are often virtue-signaling window dressing that doesn’t help anyone and often hurts many.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.