The last twenty-four hours have made it clear that Democrats have lost control of the narrative surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop saga.

A full statement from Tony Bobulinski, the recipient of one of the emails found on the hard drive and a former Hunter Biden business partner, was provided to the New York Post late Wednesday night and widely reported on Thursday morning (by conservative media, anyway).

By confirming former Vice President Joe Biden’s participation in his son’s ill-advised foreign business activities, Bobulinski’s statement turns what was merely a Hunter Biden story into a Joe Biden story.

In one of the biggest bombshells in the statement, Bobulinski confirmed that “the big guy” said to be receiving a 10 percent share of future earnings in a deal with the now-bankrupt Chinese energy company CEFC was indeed the current Democratic presidential nominee. He also disclosed that the person identified by the initials “JB”, who was also set to receive a 10 percent stake in the venture, was his brother, James Biden.

Bobulinski indicated that he had received a request from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance to turn over related documents and that he intended “to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.” He did not disappoint.

In a May 20, 2017, text message exchange obtained by Fox News and shared by reporter Mike Emanuel, James Gilliar, another member of Hunter Biden’s business circle, issued some advice to Bobulinski. In a WhatsApp text message, Gilliar wrote, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face. I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

May 20, 2017 text exchange obtained by #FoxNews – Tony Bobulinski is warned by business partner James Gilliar “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid”, which I’m told is a reference to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TB0UlEfOg0 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

First, these messages plainly demonstrate that all parties involved understood the impropriety of the vice president of the United States taking part in these shady business deals. They knew his participation must be kept quiet.

Second, they show that Hunter Biden was well aware that his access to his influential father was the sole reason people wanted to do business with him.

The most significant takeaway from all of the recent revelations — not only the two tweets above, but the trove of evidence that’s been revealed over the last week — is that Biden was not only aware of his son’s business activities, but that he was actively involved and was benefiting financially. How many times has Biden denied that he and his son ever discussed business?

In the case of the 2017 CEFC transaction, one could argue that Biden had left office and was no longer subject to the same code of ethics. However, on the day Donald Trump won the presidency, Biden became the front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. And many believed he had a strong chance of winning.

Therefore, just as the Clinton Foundation raked in record sums in donations and Bill and Hillary Clinton commanded stratospheric speaking fees in the years preceding her presidential run, foreign governments tried to buy future influence with the man who stood a more than reasonable chance of becoming the next U.S. president.

Tonight, Biden will face off against Trump in their final presidential debate. Will moderator Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News, ignore this story as ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos did throughout last Thursday’s town hall? Maybe. But Trump is guaranteed to raise the issue, as he should.

Now, it has been confirmed that Bobulinski will be one of the president’s guests at the debate.

And tomorrow, the media will gang up on the boorish, uncivilized Donald Trump.

The truth is that a future President Biden has been compromised by his business dealings with China, and perhaps other countries, and now represents a counterintelligence risk to the U.S.

Hopefully, moderate Democrats and independent voters will have the brains to see it.

The future of America depends on it.

