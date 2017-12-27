The Western Journal

‘Don’t Talk About My Health’: CNN Segment Takes a Heated Turn When Conservative Refuses to Let Democrat Bully Him

By Erin Coates
December 27, 2017 at 3:24pm

During a CNN panel debate on Tuesday regarding President Donald Trump’s possible collusion with Russia, a conservative political strategist refused to be bullied by a former Democrat mayor.

Conservative commentator Paris Dennard and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter shot comments back and forth about blood pressure and holiday greetings.

On the segment topic, Dennard defended Trump’s latest tweet against the FBI, and reasserted that the Russian dossier lacks substantial proof of collusion.

CNN host Pamela Brown then asked Nutter if Dennard had a point in his claims that some of the evidence against the FBI may have tainted the investigation. Instead of making an argument against Dennard, Nutter responded with, “No he doesn’t. And other than his blood pressure being up this morning, that’s straight out of the usual talking points.”

“My blood pressure is just fine, mayor,” Dennard said back.

Report: The FBI Admits It Can't Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Nutter then stopped any point of argument on the topic and said, “Hey Paris, hey Paris — Happy holidays to you.”

“My blood pressure’s fine. Merry Christmas to you,” Dennard responded. “Don’t talk about my health. My blood pressure’s fine.”

Dennard insisted the former mayor finish his point, to which Nutter advised him to “calm down brother.”

“Don’t ‘brother, calm down’ me,” he interrupted. “First of all, don’t talk about somebody’s health. My blood pressure is not high. Finish your point if you have one.”

Brown stepped in, asking Nutter to focus on the point he’s trying to make.  “He doesn’t have one,” Dennard interjected.

A Twitter user reacted to the argument between Nutter and Dennard.

Pigs Fly: CNN's Jake Tapper Scorches Nations that Condemned Trump's Jerusalem Move

The panel was discussing Trump’s latest claim on Twitter that the “FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.”

As The Western Journal reported, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admitted earlier this week that there is still little evidence connecting the Trump campaign and Russia.

There is more evidence of problems within the Russian probe than the apparent lack of evidence against Trump. Over the summer, FBI official Peter Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for exchanging anti-Trump text messages with a colleague.

Moreover, nine of the 15 lawyers on Mueller’s team have reportedly made campaign contributions to Democrats, which many Republicans say creates an appearance of bias against Trump. According to The Times, Senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr met with Steele during the presidential campaign; and his wife, Nellie Ohr, was hired to work on the anti-Trump dossier that included critical allegations against Trump.

Tags: CNN

By: Erin Coates on December 27, 2017 at 3:24pm

