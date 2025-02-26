'Don't Talk to Me': Watch Trump Shoot Down Reporter and His 1-Sided Question About Targeting Jack Smith, Other Deep Staters

Years of observing the establishment media in action have failed to definitively answer some of modern history’s most perplexing questions.

In short, do they hear themselves? Have they no awareness of how asinine they sound? Or, do they behave with such diabolical cleverness that they consciously use their jaw-dropping hypocrisy as a weapon against us?

Tuesday in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump showed no patience while responding to a reporter’s biased and hypocritical question.

“Mr. President, what do you say to people who worry that targeting an individual firm or individuals who aren’t Jack Smith — ” the reporter asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The president, however, interrupted the reporter rather than endure the rest of the question.

“Excuse me,” Trump said. “I’ve been targeted for four years. Longer than that. So you don’t tell me about targeting. I was the target of corrupt politicians for four years and then four years after that.”

“So don’t talk to me about targeting,” the president added.

According to Fox News, Trump signed a memo Tuesday suspending security clearances for employees of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling LLP. Lawyers from that firm assisted in former special counsel Jack Smith’s politically motivated persecution of the president.

Trump also ordered a review and termination of government contracts with the firm “to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Of course, a full accounting of the weaponization of government against Trump and his supporters during the tyrannical administration of former President Joe Biden would require volumes.

Hence the jaw-dropping hypocrisy of the reporter’s question.

Asking the president if he worries about targeting the people who targeted him really does sound so absurd that one cannot help trying to understand the motives and mental processes that lead to such questions.

Either establishment reporters recognize their hypocrisy and do not care, or they have no idea how they sound.

Do they ask such jaw-dropping questions on purpose? Have they made conscious decisions to invert truths and exhaust us as we expend energy daily refuting them?

If so, then their audacity has perhaps only one parallel in the modern world. It resembles that of terrorist sympathizers who cheer the slaughter of their enemies and then pose as victims when that enemy retaliates.

That comparison, however, probably gives establishment reporters too much credit. They appear to the attentive observer more like useful idiots than diabolical actors.

Thus, although one wonders how adult human beings who have not lost basic cognitive functionality could ask such audacious and asinine questions, the simplest explanation remains most plausible: If they sound dumb, it is because they are dumb.

