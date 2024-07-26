A Pennsylvania voter told CNN reporter John King in a Friday segment that Vice President Kamala Harris could have trouble winning Pennsylvania because men might not vote for her.

Democrats rapidly coalesced around Harris after President Joe Biden endorsed her as his replacement in the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Most of the voters on the panel felt Harris had a chance to carry Pennsylvania. However, one told King she wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t think a lot of men will vote for Harris, I just don’t,” Pamela Aita told King.

“Whether you’re Democrat, Republican, whatever, I just don’t think the majority of men are ready for a female president.”

Trump leads Harris by 3.6 percent in a head-to-head matchup in Pennsylvania, according to Real Clear Polling’s average of polls from July 9 to July 23, with the lead shrinking to 1.5 percent when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy and Cornel West are included.

Trump leads Harris among men 53 percent to 42 percent, according to a CNN poll from July 22 to July 23. In an exit poll conducted by CNN in 2020, Trump led Biden among men 53 percent to 45 percent.

Another voter expressed hope that Harris could win Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, believing she had the capability to beat Trump.

“You know, she’s, she’s at the perfect age. She’s committed, she’s vigorous and I, overwhelmingly, the women I talked to are, ‘Let’s go, Let’s go,’” Darrell Ann Murphy told King.

King noted later in the segment that support from white men in the polls indicated whether Harris could carry several states.

“What does the data tell us? Well, let’s leave it on the 2016 map. We don’t have good data about Harris yet. What you’re seeing in these polls, she’s certainly more competitive. She’s certainly more competitive than Biden was, that’s a given,” King told CNN host Phil Mattingly.

“Just wait, let’s wait a few weeks before we know, but here’s the key, right? Look at, this is just Pennsylvania white men, right? Hillary Clinton got 32 percent, she lost. Joe Biden got up to 37 percent, he won, right? That’s Pennsylvania,” King continued.

“Think about Joe Biden wins the blue wall. These are national numbers, but we have tended to have nationalized elections now, so again, among white men, Hillary Clinton gets 31, she loses Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, the Electoral College, Biden gets a little higher, 38 percent, he wins the blue-wall states and these more competitive elsewhere.”

King added that if Harris polled closer to Clinton’s figures from 2016, she would need a surge of enthusiasm from other Democratic constituencies to hold on in Pennsylvania.

