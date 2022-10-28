Parler Share
Sports
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump and Team Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC are seen on the 18th green during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Thursday in Doral, Florida.
Former President Donald Trump and Team Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC are seen on the 18th green during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Thursday in Doral, Florida. (Charles Laberge - LIV Golf / Getty Images)

'I Don't Think So': Trump Tees Off on Biden with Mic Drop at Golf Tournament

 By Bryan Chai  October 27, 2022 at 5:02pm
Parler Share

While America’s eyes are focused on the upcoming November midterm elections, there are just as many people who are eyeing things a couple of years down the road.

Why? Because while many expect a “red wave” to potentially flip both the House and Senate majorities to the Republican side, the 2024 election remains a bit hazier.

The eventual presidential face-off that most are expecting? Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. Anyone waiting for the 2nd round of Trump vs. Biden were treated to just a small sampling of what to expect at a recent LIV Golf tournament at the Trump National Doral Miami resort and golf course.

LIV Golf is in town at Miami for their season-ending Team Championship tournament, slated to take place across Friday and Saturday. Trump appeared on Thursday as part of the pro-am tournament that typically precedes the pro part of the tournament.

But even without the more robust crowds typically expected for the major part of the tournament, Trump was in form and reveling in the chance to take a stab at the incumbent president.

Trending:
Biden Goes Full Monarch, Erupts on Governors Who Dare to Oppose His Plan

After ripping a tee shot with his driver, Trump turned to the audience for a simple, mic drop of a question.

“Do you think Biden could do that?” Trump asked after using his driver. “I don’t think so.”

Ouch. Given that Biden often can’t find the correct general direction to walk in, Trump’s biting four-word response to his own rhetorical question has to sting.

You can see both Trump’s full remarks and golf swing in the video below:

Many are expecting Trump and Biden to face off again in 2024 in the primary election, but there are some outside factors that could change that, such as a possible Republican challenge from Florida governor Ron DeSantis or Biden electing not to run.

A potential 2024 opponent was not the only target for Trump today. The former president took square aim at PGA Golf, which has been embroiled in an ugly feud with LIV Golf.

“The PGA is being destroyed by the PGA,” Trump said, according to the Naples Daily News, “They were stupid, and they shouldn’t be stupid.”

Related:
Trump Rips Opening Tee Shot While Playing with Golf Star Brooks Koepka, Adds a Shot at Biden for Good Measure

Trump has sided with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and was attacking the PGA’s tours financial issues.

Trump said the PGA is paying for increased prize money by “breaking into (the players’) pension fund.” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan did confirm that the tour is using reserves to help pay for elevated purses.

“The tour mishandled it so badly and the people at the top, something should happen with them, they mishandled it so badly. The tour decided to go, as Richard Nixon said, to stonewall it. That didn’t work out too well for them.”

So how did Trump do when he wasn’t eviscerating his competition, both professionally and politically?

Trump and his team, which included son Eric and granddaughter Kai, shot 9-under and actually tied the low score of the day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Elon Musk Announces Twitter Is Implementing the One Type of Diversity Radical Leftists Truly Fear
If Looks Could Kill: See the Look Twitter's Censorship Head Gave Musk Just Hours Before He Fired Her
Kari Lake Fumes as Arizona TV Station Posts Midterm 'Results' 12 Days Before Election
Hours After Tom Brady's NFL Career Sinks to a New Low, His Divorce Is Announced
MSNBC Anchor Faces the Wrath of Leftists for Pointing Out the Obvious in Fetterman and Oz's Debate Performance
See more...

Conversation