'Don't Touch Me!' - Shock Video Shows Female Fox Commentator Rushed by Yelling Man the Moment She Walks Into 'Jubba Daycare' Center in Ohio

YouTuber Nick Shirley has inspired a nationwide effort to root out fraud, and the alleged culprits are definitely feeling the heat.

Although Minnesota has functioned as an epicenter of efforts to steal from taxpayers, thanks to Shirley, now states like Ohio are seeing skeptics raise an eyebrow.

On Tuesday, Fox News and Newsmax commentator Mehek Cooke posted footage of herself paying a visit to Jubba Daycare in Columbus, Ohio.

It was a fairly short visit, as Cooke entered through the front door only for a man to push her and her cameraman, telling them repeatedly “Get back!” as the cameraman can be heard saying “Don’t touch me!”

“I just walked in there and he just started pushing me and screaming ‘Get back,’” Cooke explained to the camera before saying she was calling the police.

“All we did was walk in the door,” Cooke’s cameraman told viewers.

🚨 Hey Ohio! Assault is not tolerated ever. When questions are met with intimidation instead of answers, accountability is gone.

That is why an immediate audit is necessary. And it looks like the state is listening. pic.twitter.com/oZmorbq7uJ — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) January 6, 2026

Cooke is alleging assault since the footage shows the man in the front room pushing her. Despite the “No Trespassing” sign, Cooke said the door was unlocked and she knocked. The incident appears to have occurred in the daytime during normal hours of operation.

Cooke could have been anyone — a curious parent looking to enroll a child, a delivery driver with a package.

Is the “daycare” worker allowed to push those people on a whim with the fallback of a sign, declaring anyone with whom he gets physical is trespassing?

Likely, the man employed at this “daycare” saw the camera and panicked, pushing Cooke to keep her from investigating.

The legality of the altercation aside, in the context of ongoing daycare fraud unfolding in Minnesota, this doesn’t look good.

Cooke also posted a letter from Assistant Deputy Director of Contracts and Monitoring for the Ohio Department of Children and Youth to any programs who are participants in publicly funded childcare.

The letter reads, “DCY is requesting that your child care program prepare the following information that will be picked up by DCY personnel before close of business on Wednesday, January 7, 2026,” with the information listed as the last 90 days of attendance records and documentation for operating days and hours.

To say Shirley started a national movement against fraud would be an overstatement, but he has certainly brought something to the public’s attention that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The taxpayer has every right to be angry.

As the rest of us Americans work to support ourselves and our families, there are people quite literally lining their pockets by stealing from us.

This has all unraveled in just a few weeks.

Just imagine how much fraud is still out there.

