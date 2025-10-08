'I Don't Want This All on Camera': Watch Dem Candidate to Replace Newsom Self-Destruct During Interview

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s campaign for California governor may have just imploded.

In an interview with KPIX-TV’s Julie Watts that was filmed last month but published on Tuesday, Porter snapped and tried to storm off after being pressed on how she expected to win Republican votes.

She also complained that she did not want a video of herself being asked basic questions published.

The interview unraveled when Watts asked Porter if she intended to try to court any of the state’s voters who cast ballots for President Donald Trump last November.

“What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” Watts inquired.

“How would I need them in order to win, ma’am,” Porter responded before laughing.

After Porter dismissed those Californians, the exchange only got more awkward.

Porter snapped, “You asked me if I needed them to win. I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?”

After the reporter calmly noted that every other candidate had answered the same question, Porter said she intended to end the interview altogether.

“I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m gonna call it. Thank you,” she said.

Katie Porter, the front runner to be the next Governor of California, tries to leave an interview after getting frustrated w/ @juliewattsTV questions pic.twitter.com/mTzZURG86K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2025

Watts asked, “You’re not gonna do the interview with us?”

“Nope. Not like this, I’m not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask,” Porter huffed.

When Watts pointed out that all other candidates had fielded similar questions, Porter cut her off.

“I don’t care,” she said. “I have never had to do this before. Ever.”

Then came the line that summed it all up.

“I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera,” Porter said.

What in the name of Democratic Party entitlement to groveling media coverage is that?

Porter was being asked basic, respectful questions about how she’d appeal to voters, and she lost her mind over it.

If she can’t handle a polite local reporter, what would she do facing state crises or national scrutiny?

One viewer of the full interview on CBS News Sacramento’s YouTube page wrote, “Katie Porter just lost my vote! Very disappointed.”

This isn’t Porter’s first time facing accusations of being less than pleasant.

The New York Post reported in 2023 that her ex-husband accused her of throwing objects and pouring scalding-hot mashed potatoes on him, among other abuses during their marriage, according to divorce records from 2013.

To be fair, those are allegations, but the tape from Tuesday tells the story of a woman unfit to hold elected office.

Even California’s current governor, far-left Democrat Gavin Newsom, has never melted down on camera quite like this.

Porter’s quote — “I don’t want this all on camera” — might go down as the most telling line of her political career.

If she’s that rattled by the thought of transparency, California voters should imagine what she’d try to hide as their next governor.

