'I Don't Work for Elon': Tucker Discloses How Much Money He's Made Since Taking Show to Twitter

Tucker Carlson is done taking orders.

The former Fox News host revealed the business breakdown of his new media venture.

Carlson was speaking in an interview with British comedian Russell Brand, streamed live on Rumble Friday.

The interview was Carlson’s first since his abrupt termination from Fox.

Carlson revealed that he’s broadcasting “Tucker on Twitter” merely as a user of the platform — without commercial strings attached.

“I don’t work for Elon,” Carlson said of the platform’s mega-billionaire owner.

Tucker Carlson: “I don’t work for Elon Musk. He’s paid me zero money. I don’t think I ever want to work for anyone again.” pic.twitter.com/Pwr7FguWgk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 7, 2023

“He’s paid me zero money.”

Carlson cited his experiences as an employee of Fox News — opting for an alternative in which he could act as his own boss.

“I don’t think I ever want to work for anyone again. I’ve done that.”

Carlson did clarify that he intends for his media work to be profitable.

“I’d like to make money. I think that’s fair.”

“But I’m not working for Elon Musk.”

“He hasn’t offered to hire me, and if he did I wouldn’t accept … What he’s done is offer me what he’s offered every other user of Twitter, which is a chance to broadcast your views without a gatekeeper there.”

Carlson’s interview with Brand was viewed by nearly one million people in the hours following its streaming.

Russell Brand’s live mid-day interview with Tucker Carlson on Rumble was watched by almost 1 million people within the first few hours: numbers that CNN can’t dream of matching ever, let alone in Friday day-time in late July: https://t.co/tj2xxqOJM4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 7, 2023

As Fox News’ prime-time host, Carlson dominated cable news ratings for years — leading some of his viewers to question why he was ultimately terminated from the network.

Carlson indicated during the interview that he didn’t know why he was ultimately fired from Fox in April, according to Deadline.

Carlson was paid between $15 and $20 million for hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” according to Forbes.

