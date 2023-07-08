Share
News

'I Don't Work for Elon': Tucker Discloses How Much Money He's Made Since Taking Show to Twitter

 By Richard Moorhead  July 8, 2023 at 9:28am
Share

Tucker Carlson is done taking orders.

The former Fox News host revealed the business breakdown of his new media venture.

Carlson was speaking in an interview with British comedian Russell Brand, streamed live on Rumble Friday.

The interview was Carlson’s first since his abrupt termination from Fox.

Trending:
IRS Quietly Changes Rule That Could Impact Your Children's Inheritance

Carlson revealed that he’s broadcasting “Tucker on Twitter” merely as a user of the platform — without commercial strings attached.

“I don’t work for Elon,” Carlson said of the platform’s mega-billionaire owner.

Should Fox News have fired Tucker Carlson?

“He’s paid me zero money.”

Carlson cited his experiences as an employee of Fox News — opting for an alternative in which he could act as his own boss.

“I don’t think I ever want to work for anyone again. I’ve done that.”

Carlson did clarify that he intends for his media work to be profitable.

“I’d like to make money. I think that’s fair.”

Related:
Huge: Tucker Agrees to First Live Interview Since Fox Exit - Here's What We Know

“But I’m not working for Elon Musk.”

“He hasn’t offered to hire me, and if he did I wouldn’t accept … What he’s done is offer me what he’s offered every other user of Twitter, which is a chance to broadcast your views without a gatekeeper there.”

Carlson’s interview with Brand was viewed by nearly one million people in the hours following its streaming.

As Fox News’ prime-time host, Carlson dominated cable news ratings for years — leading some of his viewers to question why he was ultimately terminated from the network.

Carlson indicated during the interview that he didn’t know why he was ultimately fired from Fox in April, according to Deadline.

Carlson was paid between $15 and $20 million for hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” according to Forbes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




'I Don't Work for Elon': Tucker Discloses How Much Money He's Made Since Taking Show to Twitter
A Collection of Biden's Oddest WH Habits - One Includes Subjecting Harris to a Weekly Slideshow
New Map Projects Trump's Massive Blowout Victory in GOP Primary in All But Two States
Look What Kid Rock Was Caught Selling at His Bar After Using Machine Gun to Shoot Up Boxes of Bud Light: Report
Huge: Tucker Agrees to First Live Interview Since Fox Exit - Here's What We Know
See more...

Conversation