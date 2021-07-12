As the Biden administration appears more committed than ever to affirming every single conspiracy theory about COVID-era government overreach, a pamphlet for door-to-door volunteer “health ambassadors” from Lake County, Illinois, gives us an inside peek into how little our medical overlords think of us.

In the pamphlet, titled “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance,” volunteers are assured that it’s completely normal to be nervous, that it’s OK that they don’t have to have all the answers for skeptical residents, and that they should ignore any signs dissuading them from knocking on doors whilst they assume the attitude of a dog and the memory of a goldfish.

No, really.

That’s what the pamphlet actually says.

“Ignore no soliciting signs,” the document instructs volunteers in bold. “You’re not soliciting! You’re offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal.”

Interestingly, the pamphlets do not mention what a volunteer should do if a residence has been outfitted with a “no trespassing” sign. And of course, the fact that what they’re doing isn’t illegal is what many might say is the scariest aspect of this whole thing.

Volunteers are, however, told that while it is illegal for them to leave a flyer in a mailbox if they’re not a mail carrier, they can leave a flyer for an individual even if the individuals have already been vaccinated, as “They may want to share it with a friend or neighbor.”

After all, this is all in the name of increasing “vaccine acceptance,” right?

It is in this spirit that volunteers are also very strangely told to have the “Attitude of a golden retriever, memory of a goldfish.”

“If someone says is angry [sic] or rude, try to not take it personally,” the guidance advises. “They may just be having a bad day. Brush it off and on to the next door!”

It might have been helpful to let volunteers know that if someone is being angry or rude, it might have more to do with the fact that the government is now literally knocking on people’s doors to track who has gotten the COVID vaccine and who still needs to just “accept” it.

And they wonder why we’ve got low vaccination “acceptance” rates?

While in a sample script of what seems to be a hypothetical conversation with a building manager at a senior living community, the volunteers do not record residents’ names, they are given a rubric to record the name of the property, building number, floor number, apartment number, and vaccination status of everyone they make contact with, and can even record residents’ contact information if they have any follow-up questions.

“Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc.,” the pamphlet instructs volunteers. “This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!”

Most of all, the volunteer health ambassadors are encouraged to “Have fun!”

“This is an amazing thing you’re doing. Regardless of how people respond, have confidence that you are making a difference and helping to save lives,” they’re told.

Yes, it sounds like an absolute blast to go cold-knocking on stranger’s doors to ask incredibly private health information about a highly controversial vaccine that was just recently developed whilst recording their addresses and apparent willingness to receive the jab.

This comes on the heels of an announcement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that President Joe Biden’s top priority to increase vaccination rates is a “Targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

If they’re trying to address vaccine hesitancy, this sure doesn’t seem like the right way to go about it.

If the central government isn’t keeping databases on everyone – the core of a vaccine passport – how will they know which doors to go to? https://t.co/dHOQfqLOCu — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 6, 2021

That local and federal governments are engaging in such a campaign as volunteer door knockers being told to behave like happy, memory-devoid animals is incredibly concerning at best.

This is exactly what conservatives have been warning about all along, as COVID fear and hysteria have paved the way for new extremes of government overreach.

A common pun about how quickly we’ve arrived at this point is that we did “Nazi this coming.”

But let’s be honest — we all saw this coming and, well, here we are.

