Doug Ducey Took Matters Into His Own Hands with Makeshift Border Wall, Now a Sheriff May Ruin It

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway called Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s makeshift border wall, consisting of double-stacked shipping containers, “illegal dumping” Sunday and said he would be taking action against anyone furthering its construction in his county, according to KSAZ-TV.

Gov. Ducey announced in August that he was using the containers to close gaps in the southern Arizona border “regardless of location,” according to The Hill. Hathaway, whose county is in southern Arizona, stated that Ducey does not have the authority to place the containers on federal and national forest land, according to KSAZ-TV.

“It’s not state land, it’s not private land, and the federal government has said this [is] illegal activity,” Hathaway explained. “So just the way if I saw somebody doing an assault or a homicide or a vehicle theft on public land within my county, I would charge that person with a crime.”

The White House expressed similar concerns in October, calling for Ducey to cease all construction along the Arizona border and remove the shipping containers and claiming that the land belonged to the federal government and the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West Reservation. Ducey responded by suing the federal government on Oct. 21, according to the Associated Press.

“Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can,” Ducey said. “We’re not backing down.”

Ducey is set to leave office in January with Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to assume the office. Hobbs said she was looking into the situation and would address it after her inauguration on Jan. 5, according to AP News.

Hathaway, Ducey, the White House and Hobbs did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.