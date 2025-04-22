Share
News
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading Tuesday in New York City. The market made great gains by the end of the day on news that tariff tensions with China may be easing.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading Tuesday in New York City. The market made great gains by the end of the day on news that tariff tensions with China may be easing. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Dow Jones Explodes as Stocks Soar Into 4-Digit Gains on Trump Tariff News

 By Randy DeSoto  April 22, 2025 at 4:25pm
Share

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up Tuesday on news of prospective trade deals getting close and that tensions between the U.S. and China may be easing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the DJIA soared 1,017 points, or 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq was up 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 2.5 percent.

The Dow Jones closed at approximately 39,187. That came after a fall of nearly 1,000 points Monday, based on trade concerns.

The market is still down from its 42,225 high before Trump announced his reciprocal tariff plan April 2. He has since placed the tariffs on a 90-day pause, while trade deals are negotiated.

China has been the top supplier of imported goods to the U.S., accounting for 16.5 percent of the total in 2022, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Mexico, Canada, Japan, and Germany round out the top five.

CNBC reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told investors during a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in President Donald Trump’s trade scuffle with China in the “very near future.”

Will Trump’s tariffs ultimately supercharge the U.S. economy?

“No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable” with tariff rates at their current levels, Bessent added during a private investor summit hosted by JPMorgan Chase in Washington, D.C.

He acknowledged that there is, in effect, a trade embargo between the U.S. and China, given the high tariffs each country has placed on the other.

According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the U.S. tariff on Chinese imports is 124.1 percent, while the Chinese tariff on U.S. exports is 147.6 percent.

Earlier this month, Trump exempted smartphones, computers, and some other electronics from steep tariffs, but has kept the 20 percent fentanyl-related tariffs on all Chinese imports, according to Reuters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that she spoke with Trump regarding trade talks.

Related:
Stock Market Erupts After Trump Announces Tariff Pause, But Cracks Down Even Harder on China

“We’re doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China,” she said. “As I mentioned, there have now been 18 proposals and more than 100 countries around the world, who are wanting to make a deal with the United States of America, and the president and the administration are setting the stage for a deal with China.”

She concluded, “We feel everyone involved wants to see a trade deal happen, and the ball is moving in the right direction.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Admin Kicks Out Prosecutors Who Accidentally Leaked Doubts: 'Legal Malpractice'
Fact Check: Did Pete Hegseth Have a Makeup Studio Installed in the Pentagon?
Watch: Jasmine Crockett's Delusion Hits a New Level During 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance
Fact Check: Can Your Student Loan Issues Now Hit Collections and Garnish Your Wages?
Young Americans Give Congressional Democrats a Crushing Reality Check in New Poll
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation