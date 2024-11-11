Share
News
Sports

'Downright Cowardly': Viewers Call for Michael Strahan to Be Fired After What Happened During National Anthem

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 11, 2024 at 6:23am
Share

Michael Strahan, Fox NFL analyst and New York Giants great, has described himself as a “military brat,” given that his father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr., served for over 20 years in the U.S. Army.

You would think, then, that he’d be the last guy embroiled in a national anthem controversy, especially during a commemoration for Veteran’s Day.

You’d be wrong.

In a viral clip from a pregame show broadcast Sunday from San Diego Naval Base, Strahan is the only member of the Fox Sports NFL team without his hand over his heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played.

“Strahan appeared to only briefly be seen on the Fox broadcast during the National Anthem as he stood next to Rob Gronkowski, but it was enough for some viewers to take issue with it a day before the country honors those who served in the military on Veterans Day on Monday,” the New York Post reported.

It wasn’t just Gronkowski with his hand over his heart, mind you, but the entirety of the “NFL on Fox” team.

Todd Starnes of Newsmax was one of those who criticized Strahan for the move, calling it “downright cowardly.”

Do you like Michael Strahan?

“Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX,” he wrote. “The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”

That sentiment was echoed by others on social media, as well:

WARNING: The following posts contain graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

Related:
NFL Star Who Wore a MAGA Hat on Field Calmly Takes a Victory Lap as Reporters Pester Him About Election

Some also interpreted it to be Strahan’s way of protesting Donald Trump’s win and Kamala Harris’ loss in this past week’s presidential election:

However, it’s worth noting that, due to his role as a co-host on “Good Morning America,” Strahan isn’t in the business of making presidential endorsements. Not only that, but he produced one of the more uncomfortable moments of the campaign for the Harris-Walz campaign when he grilled the lower half of the Democratic ticket during an October interview:

Thus, perhaps Strahan was merely taking a page out of Walz’s playbook and acting like a “knucklehead” during the Veteran’s Day broadcast. It seems like the most likely reason for the clip, although nobody can claim any special powers of divination when it comes to what’s going on inside Michael Strahan’s head.

One thing’s for certain, though: Given the sturm und drang that using the national anthem for political purposes has created in the NFL over the past decade, you would think every broadcaster — a “military brat” in particular — would be super-duper-extra careful to follow protocol during a Veteran’s Day broadcast.

Not so much, apparently.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




'It Would Dominate the News': Former Harris Aide Drops Idea That Could Make Kamala President, Despite Loss to Trump
'Downright Cowardly': Viewers Call for Michael Strahan to Be Fired After What Happened During National Anthem
Watch: Trump's Win Has the Ladies of 'The View' Screaming at Each Other 3 Days Later
'Chaos Has Not Ended Just Yet': CNN Guest Floats Idea That'll Make Kamala More Powerful Than Ever Before
Leftist Media Personalities Panic as Subscribers Flee in Droves Following Election: 'It Terrifies Me'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation