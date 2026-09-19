Doxxed Holdout Clancy Juror Moved to Undisclosed Location for His Safety After 'Black Republican' Faces Backlash

The lone juror who maintained murder suspect Lindsay Clancy knew what she was doing when she killed her three children has been moved to an undisclosed location after an avalanche of threats.

Michael Desronvil has been doxxed and hit with death threats after the Sept. 4 declaration of a mistrial in a case where 11 other jurors wanted to give Clancy a pass based on her mental state in 2023 when she killed her three children and then tried to take her own life.

In a post on the social media platform X, Desronvil attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik called Desronvil “an American Hero and Champion of Justice” who supports President Donald Trump.

“He is presently safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England,” he wrote.

Holdout Lindsay Clancy juror Michael P. Desronvil believes being black Republican may have put target on his back https://t.co/tAmm0yLLzM pic.twitter.com/Dcvu7uaLbs — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2026

Paltzik wrote that “evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond.”

“In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him,” he wrote.

Desronvil has said politics and race are two main reasons he has been targeted for abuse after the high-profile trial.

Desronvil reportedly believes he’s been “targeted” by the media over the mistrial because he’s a staunch Republican on a jury panel he claimed was mostly leftist “activists.”

“We started talking. [Desronvil] thinks he knows why he might be getting targeted. He’s a Republican. He is a black Republican. He has conservative views,” YouTuber Ray Marcel said, according to the New York Post.

“He believes he might be getting targeted because of that, because the media and the reporters, as you would see, they kind of have left views,” Marcel said. “He was on a juror panel with people of the Democratic party.

“And this is also why some people are shocked that it’s a black guy that stood his ground and not only that, the world is going to be shocked now that it’s a black guy who was a Republican,” Marcel said.

Although deliberations went on for days, Marcel said Desronvil told him that on the first day of deliberations, eight jurors were already in favor of a not guilty verdict.

“He felt like they were activists, is what he told me,” Marcel said.

Desronvil said he “didn’t have any doubts” about his stand, according to The Washington Times.

“As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present,” he said in a statement, the newspaper reported.

“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

A Sept. 29 hearing has been scheduled to decide what the next steps in the case might be.

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