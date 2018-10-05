SECTIONS
Crime Politics
Print

Report: Doxer Threatened To Expose Health Info of GOP Senators’ Kids If Witnesses Told Authorities

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary CommitteeChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesRepublican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, (L-R) Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA), Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) hold a news conference to discuss this week’s FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol October 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. Calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh “outrageous,” GOP senators hope to move forward with a confirmation vote this weekend. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 6:20am
Print

A Congressional aide working for Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas, is charged with releasing the personal information, or “doxing” multiple United States Senators.

Among those whose information was released to the public are three Republican Senators: Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah and Orrin Hatch of Utah, Fox News reported.

The information, including home addresses and phone numbers, was published on Wikipedia on Thursday.

Jackson Cosko, the intern charged with these crimes, was arrested by Capitol Police after a witness said that they saw Cosko on Tuesday at a computer in a senator’s office, where he used to work, a day after two other unnamed senators’ information had been put on Wikipedia.

Along with Lee, Cosko is also said to have worked for Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Maggie Hassan, of New Hampshire, and former Sen. Barbara Boxer of California.

TRENDING: Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

While it’s unclear how Cosko is interning for multiple senators simultaneously, Fox News reported that Cosko’s attorney said that he was working as a fellow in Lee’s office but is paid by an outside institution.

A source familiar with the case told Fox News that Cosko was caught in Sen. Hassan’s office after he was relieved of his position there, using a login that he was not authorized to use,

However, a spokesperson for Hassan says she “strongly denounces the alleged actions.”

Capitol Police Captain Jason Bell said in a statement that the staffer who caught Cosko in Hassan’s office was confronted by Cosko, but still called the police.

Do you think if found guilty he should get the maximum sentence?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

That witness later received an email from “livefreeorpwn@gmail.com” saying: “If you tell anyone I will leak it all. Emails signal conversations gmails. Senators children’s health information and socials,” according to Fox News.

Cosko’s attorney, Brian Stolarz, told Fox News that his client acted alone.

“We all need to take a deep breath,” said Stolarz. “In this political climate, everyone wants to jump to conclusions. We need to put the conspiracy theories aside and focus on the allegations. Jackson Cosko is innocent until proven guilty, and we intend to challenge the charges.”

According to a news release by Capitol Police, Cosko is charged with: making public restricted personal information, witness tampering, threats in interstate communications, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second-degree burglary, and unlawful entry.

Fox reported that five senators were doxed in all, and Capitol Police are investigating two more possible instances, one of which includes Republican Senator Rand Paul.

RELATED: Would-Be Burglar Targets Wrong House… 95-Year-Old World War II Veteran Takes Him to School

While no motive was given for the attacks on the senators, all of those currently affected have been vocal supporters of Republican-backed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The seven charges against him carry the possibility of more than 20 years in prison.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Savannah Pointer

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary CommitteeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Report: Doxer Threatened To Expose Health Info of GOP Senators’ Kids If Witnesses Told Authorities

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.