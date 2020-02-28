SECTIONS
News
Print

Dozens of Black Leaders Surround Trump and Pray for Him: 'The First Black President'

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 28, 2020 at 11:53am
Print

President Donald Trump told black leaders Thursday who joined him in prayer and celebration that he knows all about being treated unfairly.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted black leaders at the White House at a Black History Month event. During the event, which focused on the gains black Americans have made under Trump, attendee Jack Brewer, who formerly played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, offered his summary of how Trump has impacted the black community.

“I  gotta say this because it’s black history month: Man, you the first black president,” Brewer said.

TRENDING: Here’s the Brutal Anti-Biden Ad Obama’s Trying To Get Taken Off the Air in South Carolina

During the session, Trump said he understands when black Americans tell him the system has treated them unfairly.

“I get treated unfairly, too. We all get treated unfairly,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “You know when you get treated unfairly? You know what you have to do? Just keep winning. Win, win, win. Keep winning. That’s what you’ve been doing.”

Has Trump done more for black Americans than Barack Obama did?

Trump thanked attendees for their efforts. Among those invited were Alveda King, actor Isaiah Washington, World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, Pastor Darrell Scott, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson (who are better known as the duo “Diamond and Silk”) and Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens.

“I just want to congratulate the black community because what you’ve done in the progress you’ve made over the last three years,” Trump said.

During the event, black leaders surrounded Trump to pray for him.

RELATED: Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See His African-American Support Rise by at Least 50% in 2020

Trump noted that the Trump economy has been particularly good for black Americans.

“African-American unemployment has reached an all-time low. African American YOUTH unemployment has reached a record low. The African American poverty rate has plummeted to the lowest rate in history. Wages for African-American workers have increased by $2,400 per year,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“My administration is fighting for great jobs, great schools, great healthcare, and a truly great future for African-Americans and all Americans,” he said.

Trump said black Americans are gaining because his administration works for all Americans.

“I will not rest, I will not stop, I will not give up, until we have delivered equal and abundant opportunity to every neighborhood across our land,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Fox News Notches Its Highest-Rated Prime-Time Month Ever
Dozens of Black Leaders Surround Trump and Pray for Him: 'The First Black President'
Country Legend Garth Brooks Wears 'Sanders 20' Jersey, Gets Blasted over Mistaken Identity
Joe Biden Under Probe in Ukraine Over Top Prosecutor's Firing: Report
CDC Official Helping Spook Trump's Economy with Coronavirus Fears Is Rod Rosenstein's Sister
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×