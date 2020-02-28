Dozens of Black Leaders Surround Trump and Pray for Him: 'The First Black President'

President Donald Trump told black leaders Thursday who joined him in prayer and celebration that he knows all about being treated unfairly.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted black leaders at the White House at a Black History Month event. During the event, which focused on the gains black Americans have made under Trump, attendee Jack Brewer, who formerly played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, offered his summary of how Trump has impacted the black community.

“I gotta say this because it’s black history month: Man, you the first black president,” Brewer said.

We’re wrapping up. Jack Brewer, one of the guests, just said to Trump: “I gotta say this because it’s black history month: man, you the first black president.” The guests then prayed for Trump. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 27, 2020

During the session, Trump said he understands when black Americans tell him the system has treated them unfairly.

.@POTUS and I enjoyed welcoming guests to the @WhiteHouse this evening for our celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ywRrYTajyV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 28, 2020

“I get treated unfairly, too. We all get treated unfairly,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “You know when you get treated unfairly? You know what you have to do? Just keep winning. Win, win, win. Keep winning. That’s what you’ve been doing.”

Has Trump done more for black Americans than Barack Obama did?

Trump thanked attendees for their efforts. Among those invited were Alveda King, actor Isaiah Washington, World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, Pastor Darrell Scott, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson (who are better known as the duo “Diamond and Silk”) and Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens.

“I just want to congratulate the black community because what you’ve done in the progress you’ve made over the last three years,” Trump said.

During the event, black leaders surrounded Trump to pray for him.

I was honored to pray with My President! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/1Jo9cVaHnL — Evangelist Alveda King (@AlvedaCKing) February 28, 2020

Trump noted that the Trump economy has been particularly good for black Americans.

“African-American unemployment has reached an all-time low. African American YOUTH unemployment has reached a record low. The African American poverty rate has plummeted to the lowest rate in history. Wages for African-American workers have increased by $2,400 per year,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

.@realDonaldTrump got lowest black unemployment in history! Retweet! @JoeBiden, How do you explain all the upward mobility of the black middle class for the first time in 50 years by this @POTUS’ @WhiteHouse in 3 years? You’ve been trying to achieve this for 50 years & FAILED! pic.twitter.com/MsqIUWI4v1 — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) February 27, 2020

“My administration is fighting for great jobs, great schools, great healthcare, and a truly great future for African-Americans and all Americans,” he said.

Trump said black Americans are gaining because his administration works for all Americans.

“I will not rest, I will not stop, I will not give up, until we have delivered equal and abundant opportunity to every neighborhood across our land,” he said.

