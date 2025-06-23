Dozens of Christians Killed, Injured After ISIS Terrorist Attacks Church During Service

A terrorist attack took place Sunday at a Christian church in Damascus, with officials of Syria’s Islamist government blaming the Islamic State for the attack.

At least 25 people died, and 63 others were wounded, Syria’s health ministry has said, according to the BBC.

The attack began when a man opened fire in the Greek Orthodox Church of the Prophet Elias on Sunday evening. The man then detonated an explosive vest.

In a statement, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch said, “The treacherous hand of evil struck this evening, claiming our lives, along with the lives of our loved ones who fell today as martyrs during the evening divine liturgy.”

Lawrence Maamari, who witnessed the event, said, “[S]omeone entered [the church] from outside carrying a weapon” and started shooting. Those inside “tried to stop him before he blew himself up.”

St Elias Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria. Hit by suspected ISIS and/or Sarayah Ansar As-Sunnah. At least 20 dead with 52 injured. Lord have mercy on our brethren in Syria.💔🤲🏾☦️ https://t.co/wSqzh8CDrb pic.twitter.com/ko5fFRfJBW — 🕸️🏹Omar Omotoyosi🏀🦇 (@DanyalSZNN) June 22, 2025

“When we got to the church, we found the doorway filled with body parts — civilians, young and old,” said Melatious Shataha, a priest at a nearby congregation, according to The New York Times.

Reuters reported, it was the first successful suicide bombing in Damascus since the new government of Syria ousted Bashar al-Assad in December.

There have been other attempted Islamic State-sponsored attacks on churches since Assad’s regime fell, but this was the first to succeed.

The “religion of peace” strikes again. Today in Syria an orthodox church service was bombed. 25 dead and 80 hospitalized. Pray for the persecuted church and pray for gospel transformation in the Muslim world. pic.twitter.com/nQxBMRCAtM — CMI – Jason Carlson (@JasonCarlsonCMI) June 22, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said Syria’s religious minorities would be safe under his government’s rule.

“We demand that the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

Syria says IS behind church attack, at least 15 dead Read More: https://t.co/FwBfpj80zn pic.twitter.com/jKNQbusb57 — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 22, 2025

Syrian Interior Ministry representative Noureddine Al-Baba spoke out against the attack, according to Fox News.

“The security of places of worship is a red line,” Al-Baba said.

As noted by the Guardian, some witnesses said a second person shot at worshippers.

“People were praying safely under the eyes of God,” said Fadi Ghattas, who explained that he saw at least 20 people killed. “There were 350 people praying at the church.”

