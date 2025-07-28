Dozens of Christians Slaughtered in Africa After Islamists Find Them Worshiping at Night

Dozens of Christians were reportedly killed by radical Islamists known as the Allied Democratic Forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday, with most of them being slaughtered during a Roman Catholic church vigil.

The ADF allied itself with ISIS back in 2019 and has been terrorizing “populations in eastern DRC for more than a decade, perpetuating human rights abuses and violence against civilians,” according to the U.S. State Department.

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, took credit for the attack just one day later, Reuters reported.

Sources told the outlet that the assault in Komanda, a city in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, was carried out by terrorists wielding guns and machetes.

The Associated Press wrote that almost 40 people were murdered when terrorists stormed the church and opened fire. There were 19 men, 15 women, and nine children who perished in the chaos.

These radicalized cowards approached the church after midnight — under cover of darkness — and killed defenseless women and children, according to survivors.

Islam has resulted in this type of barbaric behavior across the globe.

The religion particularly seems to thrive in parts of the world with low literacy rates, poverty, and crime. Young people are taken in by false prophets and promised eternal rewards for fighting anyone who might dare disagree.

Their demonic fixation on Christianity is even more disturbing. Radical Islamists see the Christ revealed in the Bible as a competitor to the teachings of the Quran and the prophet Muhammad.

Is anti-Christian bias the reason these stories are ignored in the media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (147 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Some verses of the Quran even advise direct violence against non-believers.

They include Surah 3:151: “We will cast horror into the hearts of the disbelievers for associating ‘false gods’ with Allah — a practice he has never authorized. The Fire will be their home — what an evil place for the wrongdoers to stay!”

Or Surah 2:191: “Kill them wherever you come upon them and drive them out of the places from which they have driven you out. For persecution is far worse than killing.”

That doesn’t sound like a religion of peace to me. Not all professing Muslims believe this, and yet such attitudes are endemic to Islam itself.

Compare these pillars to the message of Jesus Christ to forgive personal enemies, go in peace, and “love one another as I have loved you.”

It’s no secret that many of these radicalized groups want total world domination in the form of a global “caliphate.” Christianity stands in the way of that, so militant Islamists must snuff out the worship of the Triune God in order to achieve their goal.

Winston Churchill opined in one of his books about his experience with Islam while fighting as a soldier.

“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries!” he wrote. “Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apa­thy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live.

“A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity,” Churchill continued. “The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property — either as a child, a wife, or a concubine — must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.”

He also critiqued their “social development” as being paralyzed and branded Islam as the biggest “retrograde force” in the world.

In other words, its tenets are so backwards that if they were adopted more broadly, they would result in a dark age.

Churchill was correct.

Even though he wrote about this topic over a century ago, there hasn’t been much forward progress toward civility, peace, harmony, or stability in many Islamic regions of the world.

As for the United States, they must continue to launch tactical operations against these terror groups to protect our nation from similar attacks. We must also not allow the media — or liberal lawmakers and radical church leaders — to coddle all Muslims in the name of political correctness and ignore stories like this.

Instead we must educate the public about these attacks and confront Islam’s foundational beliefs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.