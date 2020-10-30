A five-day operation in south Texas resulted in over 30 arrests of illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds deemed possible public security threats, border officials announced Thursday.

The operation targeted illegal immigrants who pose a threat to public safety and are subject to deportation, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Each arrest protects the victims involved in crimes committed by criminal aliens and prevents future ones. Criminal aliens who are illegally present in the U.S. and threaten public safety will be apprehended and removed,” ICE official Jose Correa said.

South Texas stash house discovered by ICE At-Large Team. Learn more: https://t.co/JcFizQfyWm pic.twitter.com/eWnQT14ZcY — ICE (@ICEgov) October 28, 2020

“Targeted enforcement operations continue [every day] as part of our efforts to protect our communities from cross-border crime and illegal immigration,” Correa added.

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

A 29-year-old man from Honduras with felony convictions was arrested as part of the operation, according to ICE.

He has multiple previous convictions of burglary, driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

The man was previously convicted of illegally reentering the U.S. and was incarcerated for two and a half years, according to ICE. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

Last year, 86 percent of the individuals arrested by ICE had pending charges or criminal convictions.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.