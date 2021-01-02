Colorado Representative-elect Lauren Boebert and 83 other members of Congress have countered an effort by Democrats to ban legislators from carrying firearms in the Capitol.

Boebert, a vocal supporter of gun rights, rallied lawmakers to oppose a measure introduced by Democratic California Rep. Jared Huffman to prohibit guns on Capitol grounds.

Huffman garnered support from 19 other House members and said the current regulations, which allow lawmakers to carry concealed firearms, “create needless risk” in a December letter.

“I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights,” Boebert said in a letter.

“I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.”

TRENDING: Maryland Congressman Announces Death of 25-Year-Old Son

Boebert is the owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado where waitstaff openly carry pistols. She has said that she plans to carry her Glock while serving in Washington.

The incoming representative cited the June 2017 incident in which a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball game, injuring Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, and a 1998 attack in which a man killed two police officers in a shootout inside the Capitol.



“Millions of Americans go to work every day while carrying firearms for self-defense,” Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, a prominent Second Amendment group, said in the letter.

Do you think guns should be banned from the Capitol? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (35 Votes) 98% (1918 Votes)

“So why shouldn’t Members of Congress or their staff be able to do the same? Criminals won’t follow the laws, and they will always manage to get their hands on weapons, regardless of the restrictions in place.”

Boebert’s and Huffman’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.