Dozens of House Republicans Demand Mitch McConnell 'Stop Stalling the SAVE Act'

It appears that there may be a growing divide within the GOP, and it’s got nothing to do with redacting files associated with a convicted sex offender.

Instead, surprisingly, it’s got everything to do with requiring Americans to provide key identification before voting.

The Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, per Fox News, aims to enact two key provisions.

First, it would require states to obtain proof of citizenship in-person when people register to vote.

Additionally, it would also remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

The SAVE Act, critically, has become a sticking point in the current spending bill that seeks to stop an ongoing partial government shutdown.

Fox News reported, “House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is walking a tightrope with House Republicans demanding the inclusion of election integrity legislation to the Trump-backed deal, which he negotiated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last week.”

Schumer had already said that Senate Democrats would shoot down the SAVE Act should it be added to the spending package (which would send the overall bill back to the Senate).

With Democrats already out on the SAVE Act, House Republicans are now turning to a different lawmaker who could help push the addendum along: Senate Rules Committee Chairman Mitch McConnell.

In a blistering statement put forth by the Republican Study Committee, GOP lawmakers urged McConnell to take action to make the SAVE Act a reality.

“Nearly 300 days after the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, the legislation remains stalled in the Senate with no committee markup scheduled,” the RSC statement read.

It continued, “Now, the Republican Study Committee’s Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) is leading House Republicans in an effort to force the issue, directly calling on Senate Rules Committee Chairman Mitch McConnell to schedule an immediate markup in the Rules and Administration Committee. The letter highlights how the legislation passed the House with bipartisan support and enjoys nearly unanimous backing among Senate Republicans.”

“American elections should be fair and free, not subject to foreign influence. Illegal aliens have no right to be in America, and they certainly shouldn’t be voting,” Gill said. “House Republicans are united behind the SAVE Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation and get it to President Trump’s desk for his signature.”

“The House did our job nearly 300 days ago. The Senate needs to do theirs,” RSC Chairman August Pfluger added. “We’re already a full year into the 119th Congress. The American people sent us here to get things done, not to make excuses.”

“The Senate needs to stop stalling on this commonsense election integrity bill and get it to the floor. Rep. Gill’s letter is exactly the pressure we need to get this to President Trump’s desk.”

Gill’s letter — signed by a number of his fellow House lawmakers — can be seen below:

I just sent a letter to Mitch McConnell asking his committee to stop stalling the SAVE Act.

⁰83% of Americans want proof of citizenship to vote, yet the Senate has done nothing for 300 days. The House did its job. The Senate needs to do theirs. pic.twitter.com/n4ynOgVaBL — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 2, 2026

“I just sent a letter to Mitch McConnell asking his committee to stop stalling the SAVE Act,” Gill posted to X. “83% of Americans want proof of citizenship to vote, yet the Senate has done nothing for 300 days.

“The House did its job. The Senate needs to do theirs.”

Florida GOP Rep. Kat Cammack also signed the letter, and took to X to implore McConnell to do something.

🚨I, along with dozens of my Republican colleagues, signed a letter to Mitch McConnell urging Senate Republicans to include the SAVE Act in the government funding bill to protect the integrity of our elections. No ID, no vote. It’s not controversial, it’s COMMON SENSE! pic.twitter.com/turvmBksCU — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) February 2, 2026

“I, along with dozens of my Republican colleagues, signed a letter to Mitch McConnell urging Senate Republicans to include the SAVE Act in the government funding bill to protect the integrity of our elections,” Cammack wrote. “No ID, no vote. It’s not controversial, it’s COMMON SENSE!”

Of note, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to try and quell this growing mutiny.

And interestingly, Trump made it clear that there would be no last-minute additions to this spending package.

“I am working hard with Speaker Johnson to get the current funding deal, which passed in the Senate last week, through the House and to my desk, where I will sign it into Law, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump posted. “We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY.”

“There can be NO CHANGES at this time. We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly — One that will not benefit Republicans or Democrats. I hope everyone will vote, YES!”

