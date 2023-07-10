It’s the kind of media money just can’t buy.

Video making the rounds Sunday of former President Donald Trump at the Los Angeles International Airport shows him being greeted by a column of uniformed law enforcement personnel who staged a round of applause, then stuck around for some selfies with the current front-runner for the GOP nomination.

And one of the country’s leftist liberal news media outlets just couldn’t stand the pain.

Trump campaign senior adviser Dan Scavino originally posted the video Sunday afternoon. It shows a phalanx of motorcycle officers arriving at the airport before lining up on foot in formation to face Trump as he stepped from an SUV.

It’s just over two-and-a-half minutes long, but it’s worth watching, if only to see a vigorous presidential contender engaging in the kind of retail politics President Joe Biden couldn’t even pretend to match.

HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport. #LAX pic.twitter.com/2uAhgVVBS0 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 9, 2023

Scavino’s tweet was a hit with his target audience — as of 1:30 EDT Monday, it had 2 million views, with more than 37,000 “likes.”

Here’s a sampling, but there were many, many like them:

I love the way Trump supports our police officers and sheriffs. These folks put their lives on the line every day to help people in our communities. They deserve the utmost respect and support from the community and its political leaders. — Amie Singer (@ThatJewishLady) July 10, 2023

Thank you LEOs!! So moving to see the mutual respect – I am feeling so grateful! — Venitta Ricci Ferguson (@venitta) July 10, 2023

Now this is what a President looks like!

God Bless President Trump and the USA! — Erin Egan (@erin_egan1) July 10, 2023

Heart-warming stuff all around, really. And in purely political terms, probably something opponents would be better off ignoring — the establishment media as a rule has that trick down pat when it comes to anything that makes Trump look good.

But for Newsweek, a publication that has taken its bias against Trump and petty vindictiveness again conservatives to absurd lengths over the past few years, the video wasn’t popular at all.

In fact, as the piece is headlined: “Police Taking Selfies With Donald Trump Sparks Outrage: ‘Disgraceful.'”

That “outrage” is backed up by references to a total of four Twitter users cited in the Newsweek piece, only two of them identified and each of those having the words “lifelong Dem” or “Democratic Party Chair” in their Twitter bios.

Now, it’s true that both accounts — @ChrisJackson and @cwebbonline — have at least respectable followings. Between them, they total about 100,000.

It’s also true that the Newsweek piece did include a nod to the positive responses the video received.

But making “outrage” the headline and the lede pretty much misses the point of what appeared to be happening here — and it’s hard to believe that could be accidental.

Will Trump win the GOP nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (102 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The Newsweek piece was written by London-based Khaleda Rahman, a “Senior News Reporter” whose “focus is reporting on abortion rights, race, education and capital punishment.” With that kind of portfolio, her politics are as clear as her publication’s biases.

But it doesn’t take living in the United States to be aware of what transpired during the Trump years, particularly in the savage summer of 2020, to know which political party favors the men and women of law enforcement.

And anyone with a working grasp of the English language can suss out which political party defends the criminal element attacking American society from within, in the form of rampant street violence, or from without, in the form of an invasion of illegal immigration that’s been countenanced at the highest levels of the Biden administration.

Is it any wonder that law enforcement officers would turn out for the man who could well be leading the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election?

Trumped-up prosecutions by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who won’t battle real crime in his own neighborhood — and federal prosecutors in Florida don’t mean a damn thing to most Americans who can see a political fix when it’s being shoved in their faces.

And it’s pretty clear they don’t mean anything to the men and women in the video here. They know what crime is. And they know who’s committed to stopping it.

The video doesn’t mean Trump will win California, with its Democratic over the governor’s office and the legislature. It doesn’t guarantee him the Republican presidential nomination. The future, as always, will be seen in God’s good time.

But it does show the level of respect among law enforcement that he’s generated through a lifetime of celebrity and the remarkable eight years he’s dominated American political life.

And for sheer minute-by-minute impact, it’s the kind of media that money can’t buy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.