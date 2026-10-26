Dozens of Mail-in Ballots Found in Seattle Dumpster as Dems Claim Election System Is Secure

We’ve got another “safe and secure” election taking place in Seattle, Washington, as two mail bins containing 92 mail-in ballots were found in a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in King County.

The Seattle Times reported that those voters were issued new ballots and officials filed a report with the U.S. Postal Service.

KOMO-TV posted footage from the scene, reporting the ballots were unopened.

Dozens of undelivered ballots for the upcoming midterm election were found among mail discarded in a Seattle park dumpster. According to King County Elections (KCE) Chief of Staff Kendall Hodson, a voter called the KCE customer service line to report the incident. Staff were sent to Golden Gardens Park, where they found two bins of mail in a dumpster. Full story here: https://t.co/8XfvmxbpQv #komo #komo4 #komonews #seattle — KOMO News (@komonews) October 23, 2026

The outlet noted that Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson has offered election auditors National Guard members to monitor drop-off locations.

KIRO quoted the governor from a letter he sent to that end.

“These National Guard personnel would inconspicuously monitor ballot drop boxes or other high-traffic areas where voting occurs to ensure that Washington voters can safely exercise their right to vote and that their ballots are secure,” he said.

“Election Neighborhood Watch personnel would not be in uniform and would not interact with voters dropping off their ballots,” the letter continued.

“They would serve as eyes and ears on the ground and would be available to immediately coordinate with local authorities in the event of any issues.”

The Seattle Times reported that King County Elections Chief of Staff Kendall Hodson said the office sees incidents like this occasionally, but added that measures like signature verification and other steps decrease the chance an individual could illegitimately vote.

Hodson said that “even if someone with nefarious intent found these ballots and tried to vote [with] them, they would be rejected once they got to our team.”

Do you think mail-in voting increases the risk of election fraud? Yes, it's a significant risk No, it's secure Uncertain, need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a significant risk 100% (16 votes) No, it's secure 0% (0 votes) Uncertain, need more information 0% (0 votes)

Here’s an idea: get rid of mail-in ballots, make everyone vote at a polling place on Election Day, and make Election Day a holiday to ensure turnout.

Right now, this process is open to fraud.

Who is sending in mail-in ballots? Who is handling these ballots?

The Democratic Party has made something that should be simple unnecessarily convoluted. It’s done to “count every vote,” “get the vote out,” and “safeguard our democracy.”

In reality, it’s just fraud.

This mail-in ballot process allows efforts to compromise the election, keeping states like Washington deep blue.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share X WhatsApp Telegram More Email Copy link Share using your device Article link — select and copy