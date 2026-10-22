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Dozens Taken to Hospital, Days-Long Evacuation in Effect as Massive Chemical Leak Plagues Ohio City

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2026 at 12:04pm
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On the second day of mass evacuations in Toledo, Ohio, due to a chemical leak, hundreds of residents remain unable to return home.

Although an initial shelter-in-place order has been rescinded and the initial three-mile evacuation zone around the MC Tank facility has been reduced to a zone a quarter-mile wide, chemicals are still coming from a tank in an incident that began Tuesday night, according to CBS News.

As of Thursday morning, 57 people had been treated at local hospitals for symptoms related to the leak, according to WTOL-TV.

Seven people had been admitted, while the rest were treated and released.

“The most commonly reported symptoms have included shortness of breath and chest tightness,” said Tausha Moore, associate vice president of strategic communications for ProMedica, one Toledo hospital.

How concerned are you about the long-term effects of the chemical leak in Toledo?

“Treatments have varied based on each patient’s condition, but commonly included bronchodilator breathing treatments such as albuterol and ipratropium. Patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD, have generally experienced the most significant symptoms,” Moore said.

Thursday in Toledo dawned with chemicals and fog in the atmosphere, according to CBS.

Resident Travis Williams said he “woke up choking” from the fumes.


“I’ve never had these feelings, the burnings, itchy skin, irritated eyes,” Williams said. “I am definitely worried about the long-term effect of this.”

Williams said the combination “looked like a movie.”

“I couldn’t even see as far as my car to the curb,” Williams said.

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After the Tuesday leak, which was blamed on an error as the chemical was being transferred, officials are letting the 5,500-gallon tank vent itself.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday that the chances of an explosion made sending crews to approach the tank too risky. As it was, one first responder was injured, he said.

“There is still concern that the tank is emitting this chemical, and it has the potential within 12 hours of the incident to be explosive,” Kapszukiewicz said, according to CBS.

“As a result, our first responders and hazmat teams and safety teams are not approaching the tank,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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