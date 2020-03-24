SECTIONS
Dr. Fauci Calls Out Media for Trying To Drive a Wedge Between Him and Trump: 'Not Helpful'

President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a corona task force briefing at the White House on March 20, 2020.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a corona task force briefing at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published March 24, 2020 at 11:16am
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he wishes the media would stop “pitting” himself and President Donald Trump against each other.

In an interview with WMAL-FM’s “Mornings on the Mall,” host Vince Coglianese asked Fauci if he thinks the media are trying to emphasize the differences of opinion of the president and the leaders of the White House coronavirus task force.

“That is really unfortunate,” Fauci replied. “I would wish that would stop because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences.

“There really, fundamentally at the core when you look at things, there are not differences.”

He added that the president has listened to and taken the advice of Fauci and the other experts on the task force without overriding them.

“The idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful. I wish that would stop and we would look at the head at the challenge we have to pull together to get over this thing,” Fauci said.

In an interview Monday on Fox News with Mark Levin, Fauci said Trump “asks a lot of questions” and heeds the scientific advice of the task force.

During a White House briefing on the coronavirus Saturday, a viral video showed Fauci’s reaction to a joke the president slipped into his briefing, which led to many people suggesting he was putting his hand over his face in shame.

The notion that there were some disagreements between Fauci and the president was also brought up in an interview with Science Magazine published Sunday.

The interviewer, Jon Cohen, asked Fauci about the task to help ensure Trump’s remarks about COVID-19 are accurate, and Fauci said it was a challenge.

“I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down,” Fauci said. “OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.”

The New York Times reported Monday that White House aides said the president’s patience with Fauci has grown thin.

Trump has said that he and the doctors on his team do not agree on every point of discussion.

“If it were up to the doctors, they may say, ‘Let’s keep it shut down. Let’s shut down the entire world,'” the president said at Monday’s news briefing.

He added that Fauci didn’t agree with his belief that the economy needs to be reopened soon.

“He understands there’s a tremendous cost to our country, both in terms of lives and in terms of economics,” Trump said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







