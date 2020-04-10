SECTIONS
News
Print

Dr. Fauci Claims It's 'Possible' That Americans Will Carry 'Certificates of Immunity'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks to reporters following a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks to reporters following a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 10, 2020 at 10:45am
Print

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed Friday the idea of Americans carrying “certificates of immunity” is being considered as a possibility to identify people who have been infected with the coronavirus and help reopen the U.S. economy in the coming weeks.

“Can you imagine a time where Americans carry certificates of immunity?” CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Fauci during an interview Friday.

“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, replied.

“It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not.”

He added, “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

TRENDING: Brandon Straka Has Perfect Response to Model on Hate-Filled Rampage at Airport

The proposal is contingent on the success of widespread antibody testing, which Fauci said could be available in “a week or so.”

“If their antibody test is positive, one can formulate strategies about whether or not they would be at risk or vulnerable to getting re-infected,” Fauci said.

The results of these tests would be especially important for health care workers to know if they could be protected from the virus after exposure.

Do you think carrying certificates of immunity is a good idea?

“But as we look forward, as we get to the point of at least considering opening up the country as it were, it’s very important to appreciate and to understand how much that virus has penetrated this society,” Fauci said.

“Because it’s very likely that there are a large number of people out there that have been infected, have been asymptomatic and did not know they were infected.”

The United States is not the only country considering this proposal of certificates of immunity. The idea has been implemented by researchers in Germany and floated by the United Kingdom and Italy, according to Politico.

Fauci cautioned that the antibody tests still need to be validated.

“Other countries have gotten burned by this. These antibody tests are tests that we do on other diseases, but they need to be validated, you need to make sure that they’re consistent and that they’re accurate,” he said.

RELATED: Corona Licker: California Woman Arrested for Ruining $1800 Worth of Groceries

“As soon as they get validated, they will be out there for people to use.”

Fauci also emphasized that the virus will decide when it is appropriate to reopen the economy.

“What we’re seeing right now are some favorable signs,” Fauci said, pointing to a flattening and turning around of cases in New York.

“We would want to see, I would want to see, a clear indication that you’re very, very clearly and strongly going in the right direction because the one thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to get out there prematurely and then wind up you’re right back in the same situation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







John Legend Attacks Pastors in Anti-Easter Service Rant: Don't Let Them 'Kill Your Auntie'
Kentucky Government Plans to Force Quarantines for Those Attending Big Easter Services
Reports of Strange New 'Fizzing' Symptom Emerge in COVID Patients
Fox News' Chris Wallace Predicts 2020 Election Will Come Down to Trump's Coronavirus Response
Church Members Fined $500 for Attending Drive-In Service in Their Cars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×