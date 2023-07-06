'Dr.' Jill Biden Touts Joe as 'Education President,' Gets Immediately Slapped Down by Dismal Report Card

During a livestream address to the National Education Association’s Representative Assembly in Orlando, Florida, first lady “Dr.” Jill Biden told delegates, “I knew Joe would be THE education president.”

It would have been more fitting if Mrs. Biden had used the words “public education” instead of just “education” because clearly, Biden’s policies have nothing to do with the latter.

First Lady Jill Biden speaking at a July 4th event with the National Education Association, America’s largest teachers union: “I knew that Joe would always be THE education President.” pic.twitter.com/t1pjiskdso — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 5, 2023



A new report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows that average test scores for 13-year-old students in both mathematics and reading have fallen several points since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Test scores from October to December of the 2022-23 school year declined by 4 points in reading and 9 points in mathematics, as compared to assessments administered during the 2019-20 school year.

The report also highlighted an increasing disparity in test scores between white and black students, particularly in mathematics.

According to the report, while white students experienced a 6-point decrease in their test scores, black students saw a larger decline of 13 points.

This disparity has led to a widening of the score gap between white and black students, which increased from 35 points in 2020 to 42 points in 2023 under the “Equity” and “Education” President Joe Biden.

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia was quick to point out the failing report card of the “Education President,” tweeting: “Schools were closed for an extended period of time because Joe Biden thought schools should be closed unnecessarily, and now we’re seeing a learning loss across the nation …”

.@GlennYoungkin fact checks First Lady Jill Biden for hailing Biden as the “education president”. “Schools were closed for an extended period of time because Joe Biden thought schools should be closed unnecessarily, and now we’re seeing a learning loss across the nation….” pic.twitter.com/B2ewD7JpAh — Team Youngkin – Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) July 5, 2023

Do you think Biden is the ‘education president’? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (101 Votes)



Other Twitter users sounded off as well.

Jill Biden called Joe Biden the “Education President”🤣🤦‍♂️ Under Biden Math scores dropped to the lowest levels since 1990, and Reading score lowest since 2004! pic.twitter.com/MCUAKGvieH — Top Secret (@ICU1010) July 5, 2023



During their livestream with the NEA, President Biden and the Good Doctor Jill Biden reassured nearly 6,000 delegates in attendance and thousands more watching the livestream across the nation that he was on their side. “Educators have champions in the White House,” Biden said. “I know the last three years have been so difficult — we asked so much of you. I want you to know I see you, we see you, and we thank you.

The NEA, which is the largest teachers’ union in the United States, just put out its recommended summer reading list for educators.

The list, titled “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” featured a total of 11 books, including “White Fragility,” a well-known work that explores how white Americans react to issues of racial inequality with emotions such as anger, shame and guilt to avoid dealing with racial inequality.

The list also included “Gender Queer,” a book with graphic descriptions of oral sex and discussions on masturbation aimed at kids, in the banned books section.

The largest teachers union summer reading list recommendations include:

Gender Queer (“oral sex … [&] masturbation aimed at kids”)

White Fragility (John McWhorter called it “a racist tract”)

via @americanwire_ https://t.co/CsBq6MAqJA — Stefan Padfield (@StefanPadfield) July 5, 2023

There were other categories in the reading list, no doubt aimed at helping “educate” American youth in the way our “Education President” expects: Categories like “books to help you forget about work” and “books to celebrate or help you understand Juneteenth” rounded out the summer reading list, which, we assume, educators carefully compiled with an aim at bridging the knowledge gap caused by closed schools mandated by our “Education President” in 2020.

But, to be fair to the Bidens, in their world, a drug addict can earn millions as a board member of a Ukrainian company, a teacher can call herself “Doctor” with a two-year Ed.D., and a man with clear signs of dementia can be president of the United States, so, really, what’s a minor thing like scores compared to bigger things like DEI and gender ideology?

“Our job is to make sure you have what you need to do what you do best,” President Biden told the cheering crowd at the NEA.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what millions of parents, who are dealing with their children’s dismal grades or just trying to find readable books on their reading list, are worried about.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.