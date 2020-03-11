Dr. Jill Stein Calls Out Biden's 'Cognitive Decline'

A continuing serious of gaffes by former Vice President Joe Biden has many questioning the Democratic presidential candidate’s mental state, and now one prominent leftist says the issue should be a massive red flag.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein hinted at the problem in a serious of Monday tweets.

“Biden’s team won’t let him do interviews,” Stein wrote on Twitter. “He made 2 short teleprompter speeches in Missouri this weekend & both generated massive gaffes that went viral. You can’t beat Trump by trying to hide to avoid the issue of #BidensCognitiveDecline.

“How is this not a massive red flag?”

Biden’s team won’t let him do interviews. He made 2 short teleprompter speeches in Missouri this weekend & both generated massive gaffes that went viral. You can’t beat Trump by trying to hide to avoid the issue of #BidensCognitiveDecline. How is this not a massive red flag? — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) March 9, 2020

While some claim that Stein is a Russian asset seeking to destabilize America’s election process, her credentials lend weight to her assessment of Biden.

The “Dr.” in front of Stein’s name isn’t something she earned through years at a liberal arts college, but by working her way through one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

Stein graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1979, six years after finishing a degree at Harvard. She worked as a physician for 25 years.

Considering the volume and severity of gaffes Biden has committed in the past few months alone, it appears the leftist doctor might be on to something here.

Shortly after a revitalizing Super Tuesday victory, Biden confused his wife with his sister.

He has frequently misstated where he was at the time and struggled with his recollection of the past.

In one case, Biden appeared to honestly believe that he was arrested in South Africa before walking back his claims during an interview.

More shockingly, the former vice president seems to have a hard time recalling the name of his old boss, Barack Obama, despite spending eight years working closely with him.

As Stein points out, this isn’t a conspiracy theory cooked up by some shadowy right-wing organization, but something that those from all corners of the political spectrum find unsettling.

“No, concerns about #BidensCognitiveDecline didn’t come from Trump, Sanders, or Russia,” Stein wrote. “They were raised from the start of his campaign by Democratic officials, candidates, & pundits.”

No, concerns about #BidensCognitiveDecline didn’t come from Trump, Sanders, or Russia. They were raised from the start of his campaign by Democratic officials, candidates, & pundits. If you’re in denial about the state Biden’s in, they’re duping you. It’s textbook gaslighting. https://t.co/36i5Fmpbdt — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) March 11, 2020

As the stress of the campaign trail weighs on Biden, America is virtually guaranteed to get a better look at the man fighting to put President Donald Trump out of a job.

If things continue going downhill for the former vice president, by the time he debates Trump, the state of his mind could be abundantly clear.

