Dr. Robert Malone attends a panel discussion on Capitol Hill on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Dr. Robert Malone attends a panel discussion on Capitol Hill on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Dr. Malone Gets Great News from Twitter After Musk's Fauci Tweet

 By Jared Miller  December 13, 2022 at 12:43pm
Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has brought about a resurgence of views that were unjustly suppressed during Jack Dorsey’s tenure as CEO.

With Musk’s anti-Anthony Fauci tweet this week calling for the COVID czar’s prosecution comes his company’s decision to reinstate an important voice in the scientific community regarding COVID-19 inoculations.

This voice is none other than Dr. Robert Malone, an American immunologist and virologist who has had a significant role in developing experimental vaccine delivery systems and communicating how they work. In fact, he describes himself in his Twitter bio as an “inventor and skeptic of mRNA vaccines.”

On Monday, after nearly a year in exile, Malone tweeted, “I’m back… Welcome to Fifth Gen (Information) Warfare The battleground is consensus of the swarm and your own mind.”

Malone, who is largely credited with inventing the mRNA delivery system used in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, had his Twitter account suspended in 2021 for supposedly violating the company’s policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

While many left-leaning news outlets have attempted to smear his reputation, Malone’s research and expertise are undeniable.

Malone posted videos warning about the side effects of the experimental inoculations — including heart inflammation — on YouTube that were promptly deleted by the platform.

“In one of his last tweets before being banned, Malone on Dec. 29, 2021, shared a link to a video from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance titled, ‘The Pfizer Inoculations For COVID-19 — More Harm Than Good,'” Fox News reported.

Twitter simply branded the tweet with an uninformative “misleading” tag and heavily restricted its spread in an attempt to suppress Malone’s insight.

Back in January, Malone told Fox host Laura Ingraham, “What the media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information. … It’ll find a way to be free.”

His words are ringing true with his return to Twitter and his social media muzzle removed.

Is Musk doing a good job at Twitter?

With the release of more and more “Twitter Files” to the public, it will be very interesting to see if Malone landed on one of Twitter’s “blacklists” before Musk purchased the social media giant.

Unfortunately, Malone’s reinstatement may have come too late for hundreds of millions of people who trusted Fauci or were bullied into receiving an experimental jab. It is estimated that almost 80 percent of Americans took at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

While it is good news that Musk is attempting to allow true freedom of speech on Twitter, those who actively worked to suppress important voices like Malone may have already done their damage.

