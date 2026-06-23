Dr. McCullough: How to Test for Dangerous Spike Protein Levels

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Freedom-fighting medical expert Dr. Peter McCullough has been talking about a subject we have heard a lot about over the last few years: Spike protein.

In clinic today I want to address the most common question I get from patients, “have I been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein through infection, shedding, or vaccination, and what should I do about it?”

In a video, Dr. McCullough tackles exactly what spike protein is, how you test for it, and — most importantly — what you can do about it:

Listen to this from Dr. Peter McCullough “Important Medical Update: How to Measure Your Spike Protein Antibody No Doctor Order Required, Labcorp OnDemand Available to Public for $69″ — DoctorRay (@drnomask) August 30, 2025

Dr. McCullough lays out how to interpret the results of this Spike protein antibody test — and when to worry about it:

Here is a quick guide of interpretation of your results: <1000 U/ml very low level past exposure, negligible risks 1000-5000 U/ml symptoms or problem could be related to Spike protein >5000 U/ml Spike protein likely circulating in your bloodstream 10,000-25,000 U/ml very high risk for cardiac damage, blood clots, neurologic problems, autoimmunity, and potentially cancer Remember the antibodies are an indirect reflection of Spike protein and do not change quickly. My advice is not to check the test again for a year. Above is one of my patients who has resolved his Spike syndrome with detoxification and you can see he has had a substantial drop in his Spike antibodies.

How to Treat High Spike Protein Levels

It is certainly progress for Americans to have access to a Spike protein antibody test, but the test is only half of the solution. Once you know, or suspect, that you have elevated spike protein levels, what should you do about it?

What can be done about high levels? The answer for most is the Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company. This is the only scientifically supported combination product following the principles of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

For the last three years, Dr. McCullough has tirelessly searched for any molecule, compound, or botanical that could eliminate the spike.

While no single silver bullet has been found, Dr. McCullough’s patients have shown remarkable results with a combination of nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin.

This led Dr. McCullough to publish the first spike detoxification paper, “McCullough Protocol: Base Spike Detoxification,” in major scientific journals.

If you or someone you love was vaccinated and is looking to secure their health, try Dr. McCullough’s own product: Ultimate Spike Detox.

It contains all of the researched ingredients in his academic paper, all in one convenient formula, and is produced here in the USA by The Wellness Company.

Thousands of people have taken Ultimate Spike Detox and have reclaimed their health. Customers are saying:

“Excellent product!!! Worked wonderfully! I’m so thankful for TWC! I got my health back! “We ordered your spike protein cleanse for our patients who took a couple of COVID 19 vaccinations. After about two weeks of them taking the supplements, their appetites increased and our mother with diagnosed heart issues claimed she wasn’t getting dizzy anymore.” “I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine. “I feel like I have had brain fog for the past 18 months and after taking this supplement noticed the fog lifting finally. I plan to buy more for myself and now a friend suffering from heart issues.” “I am grateful for the Wellness Company and for you coming out with this spike protein vitamins. I am a big believer in natural healing and not pharmaceutical drugs. Thank you for doing what is right and for speaking truth in a world that is so dark.”

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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