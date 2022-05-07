A Trump rally that took place in a downpour that gave way to a quagmire showed that former President Donald Trump has strong support in the state, but there’s perhaps not so much for Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s pick in a May 17 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

In the run-up to Trump’s appearance, boos greeted a pre-recorded message from Oz, according to Business Insider.

The boo birds returned again when speakers mentioned the television personality, who jumped into the race for the Senate in November and was endorsed by Trump in April.

Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania last night was a bit messy to say the least. But you go where you have to for the story… even into inches of mud. pic.twitter.com/38zOzUeVfA — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) May 7, 2022

Clean the borders! He forgot a memorized talking point, HARD L https://t.co/ISNVBBgjQQ — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) May 7, 2022

Rally-goers said Oz was just not what they wanted.

“I just want somebody from Pennsylvania, someone who actually grew up here,” Lynn Johnson, 55, from Ligonier, Pennsylvania, said.

Michelle Sinsabaugh, 62, a school bus driver from Mont Pleasant, Pennsylvania, said she thinks Oz comes across as inauthentic and “too Hollywood.”

BREAKING: Crowd boos as Trump names Dr Oz, some polite, awkward claps pic.twitter.com/3smHYlvHNL — Ultra Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2022

Carrie Hamley, a Greensburg small business owner supporting Kathy Barnett, explained to me why they’re booing. pic.twitter.com/B4N5Pqwf2E — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) May 6, 2022

“He is not a conservative, he is not a Pennsylvanian, and he is not someone who would represent us well,” business owner Carrie Hamley of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, said.

Some said they were hoping Trump could give them a reason to support Oz, according to Trib Live.

“We’re here to see Trump just to see what he has to say, just to see what he has to say about Oz, because a lot of us are on the fence about him,” said Nadia Lowe, 59, of Oakmont. “I just want to kind of get an idea as to why he’s endorsing him.”

Trump said he does not endorse traditional politicians

“I think he is going to win. He is a great gentleman,” Trump said.

The crowd at the Trump rally booed every time Trump mentioned Dr. Oz… lol… yikes. He might want to read the room a little better on this one. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 7, 2022

Loud boos for Dr. Oz when Trump talks about his endorsement at tonight’s rally — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) May 7, 2022

Mike Lindell at PA rally — two hours of rain left to come til Trump takes stage. pic.twitter.com/k24xpmD0zu — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 6, 2022

But if Oz got a mixed reception, rally-goers were solidly behind Trump.

“I think he’s so energizing,” Lynetta Villano of Luzerne County said. “I think he gets people to come out and vote. He reminds us of how well our country was doing when he was in office. I think we’re just at a point where we’re really longing for that. … Especially with the economics — I think that’s the hardest thing that people are dealing with.”

