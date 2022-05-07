Share
Dr. Oz Gets Brutal Reception from Trump Supporters at Muddy Pennsylvania Rally

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2022 at 9:42am
A Trump rally that took place in a downpour that gave way to a quagmire showed that former President Donald Trump has strong support in the state, but there’s perhaps not so much for Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s pick in a May 17 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

In the run-up to Trump’s appearance, boos greeted a pre-recorded message from Oz, according to Business Insider.

The boo birds returned again when speakers mentioned the television personality, who jumped into the race for the Senate in November and was endorsed by Trump in April.

Franklin Graham Obliterates Biden's Claim That the 'Right' to Abortion Comes from Being a 'Child of God'

Rally-goers said Oz was just not what they wanted.

Will Dr. Oz lose his GOP Senate primary?

“I just want somebody from Pennsylvania, someone who actually grew up here,” Lynn Johnson, 55, from Ligonier, Pennsylvania, said.

Michelle Sinsabaugh, 62, a school bus driver from Mont Pleasant, Pennsylvania, said she thinks Oz comes across as inauthentic and “too Hollywood.”

 

New Photo Reveals Pennsylvania Senate Contender Dr. Oz Voting in 2018 Turkish Election

“He is not a conservative, he is not a Pennsylvanian, and he is not someone who would represent us well,” business owner Carrie Hamley of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, said.

Some said they were hoping Trump could give them a reason to support Oz, according to Trib Live.

“We’re here to see Trump just to see what he has to say, just to see what he has to say about Oz, because a lot of us are on the fence about him,” said Nadia Lowe, 59, of Oakmont. “I just want to kind of get an idea as to why he’s endorsing him.”

Trump said he does not endorse traditional politicians

“I think he is going to win. He is a great gentleman,” Trump said.

But if Oz got a mixed reception, rally-goers were solidly behind Trump.

“I think he’s so energizing,” Lynetta Villano of Luzerne County said. “I think he gets people to come out and vote. He reminds us of how well our country was doing when he was in office. I think we’re just at a point where we’re really longing for that. … Especially with the economics — I think that’s the hardest thing that people are dealing with.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation