Famed talk-show personality Dr. Phil McGraw traveled to the U.S. border with Mexico in Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Friday to “see with his own eyes” the issue that has become the No. 1 political issue in America, according to a number of recent polls.

He was not impressed with what he saw there, according to a video of him apparently reading a prepared statement as well as a number of posts to his X account.

In his statement, the former host of “Dr. Phil” said that officials with the state of Texas had “seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.”

“Gov. [Greg] Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states,” McGraw said, referring to the governor of Texas. “Gov. Abbott says President [Joe] Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them.

“The result is a humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said.

“Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.”@DrPhil visited Shelby Park, Texas, to show his support for Governor Greg Abbott regarding the border reinforcement.https://t.co/qm5M9OkOfq pic.twitter.com/NkRzWS6XIa — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 2, 2024

“Gov. Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous and deadly waters of the Rio Grande,” McGraw said.

McGraw cited Department of Homeland Security statistics saying that over 6 million illegal immigrants had entered the United States through Texas’ border with Mexico in the three years since Biden’s election.

But his comments weren’t directed at Biden alone.

“And what about our vice president, Kamala Harris?” McGraw asked rhetorically. “Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar?”

“Guess how many times she been to the border: Once,” he concluded.

McGraw’s border trip was apparently done as part of his promotion of “We’ve Got Issues,” which he wrote and which is now available for pre-order, according to his profile on X.

He posted images and videos of himself speaking with border enforcement personnel, often accompanied by the hashtag “#WeveGotIssues.”

Comments on the posts to X were mixed, but it’s likely that no one put it better than Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg.

NEW: Dr. Phil is at the Southern Border blasting Kamala Harris and speaking out against the Biden Border Crisis calling it a “humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before.” You know it’s bad when Dr. Phil is involved. The move from Dr. Phil came after he announced that… pic.twitter.com/qBZhqZCGTn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2024

“You know it’s bad when Dr. Phil is involved,” he wrote on X.

