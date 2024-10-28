Dr. Phil Turns the Tables on Democrats at Madison Square Garden: Trump's Not a Bully, You Are

Dr. Phil McGraw of “Dr. Phil Primetime” fame, spoke at former President Donald J. Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City yesterday.

He spoke to a packed crowd about who was truly doing the bullying when it came to the former president.

Dr. Phil couldn’t have been more clear in his explanation as to why Trump isn’t a bully.

He explained: “I may not be an expert in politics, but I am an expert about bullying.”







Paraphrasing, Dr. Phil clarified that bullying requires an imbalance of power. As an expert on the topic, he pointed out that there was no imbalance of power between Trump and the Democrats. If anything, such an imbalance would exist in the direction that would suggest Democrats are bullying Trump.

Without an imbalance of power benefiting Trump, what is left is simply an argument or a debate, from Dr. Phil’s perspective.

“And [Trump is] just better at it than anybody else,” McGraw said of the former president’s oral debate skills.

McGraw isn’t wrong. Trump is a mater debater.

But more importantly, the Democrats can hardly claim an imbalance of power — unless they’re admitting that they’re the ones benefiting from it.

They can claim an equal, if not greater, microphone to Trump’s, given the establishment media pushes their hateful, destructive rhetoric out to the public at every turn. This, while the establishment is constantly stifling Trump or manipulating his words to reflect anything but what he actually means.

(And to say nothing of the dubious, ongoing lawfare targeting former President Trump.)

McGraw pointed that out too, just as he did the imbalance of power between the left and the American people who are being crushed under the weight of propaganda leading to the violent, divided nation we are coping with today.

Indeed, it feels like the only bullying happening is from leftist Democrats sneering down at Trump and anyone in his orbit.

McGraw points the finger back at the Democratic party, their presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, the establishment media and their progressive partners, all of whom are turning progress back on peace across our nation. He believes Americans need to come together and push back on that pending tragedy.

“There is an imbalance of power there and it’s time that every one of us close ranks. We have to stop this now,” McGraw said.

There’s a reason Dr. Phil’s Trump rally speech is going massively viral. His is a backbone that matches Trump’s.

He also loves this nation just as much, like so many patriotic Americans do. He would go onto explain that that is the reason he launched his new media company Merit Street Media Group.

He and his wife, Robyn McGraw, were tired of all the spin happening in establishment media. Just as Trump has faith in American’s intelligence, McGraw does too. He wanted to create a media outlet without all the spin, one which encouraged viewers to think for themselves.

“You guys aren’t dumb. You don’t need to be told what to think. You just need the facts. And you’re here because you have the facts, right?” he described of this venture.

McGraw furthers that the establishment media has lost its moral compass (and high ground) using deceptive practices, vapid endorsements, and the promotion of infighting to curb free speech. And plenty of Americans are noticing, too.

He encourages bystanders to become active against the bullying happening across our nation, instigated by the left. Like a true Texan, he cattle prods voters into action through words that motivate the support of Trump in the 2024 presidential election and invites them directly back into the fight for freedom.

Is it any wonder Dr. Phil’s speech from Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally is going viral? It’s easy to see why.

