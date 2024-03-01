Dr. Phil's Video of the Border Crisis 'Shut Down' by Social Media Platforms - He Accuses Facebook and Others of Censorship

Dr. Phil McGraw has been shepherding the mental health of Americans on daytime television for 21 seasons. He was a staple for millions of viewers on CBS until 2023, when he concluded his final season. Dr. Phil had bigger plans on the horizon, including a new primetime news and conversation show called “Dr. Phil Primetime” on Trinity Broadcast Network, and a recently released book called “We’ve Got Issues.”

Thanks for sharing! The new book is available now: https://t.co/T0biwceeoi — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) February 29, 2024

Dr. Phil wanted to use his influence and new television platform for more, seeing a nation in severe distress. He launched Merit Street Media to add to the coverage of the pertinent issues, addressing them in the way only he could. Not surprising, one of the first among them is the invasion at our southern border.

As Dr. Phil lives in Dallas, familiarity with what is unraveling at the border begins in his own backyard. He seems gravely concerned, like so many of us. It stands to reason that he’d take a trip there in order to educate himself further and share what he learned. This was his intention, anyway. What occurred didn’t go as planned.

His social media efforts, the ones meant to reveal the horrors of child trafficking at the southern border, were suddenly suppressed rather unexpectedly by algorithms on both Facebook and Instagram. Not even Dr. Phil was exempt. The way he explained it in a recent interview, it sounded like this was his first time coming up against what conservatives have been coping with for years.

Dr. Phil was livid. In Wednesday’s interview on iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club,” Dr. Phil revealed just how much while expressing additional concerns about young adults and their propensity to use social media to get their news.

👀 Dr. Phil Says Facebook & Instagram Suppressed His Border Video After It Started to Go Viral “I put a clip up of my trip to the border…I posted it up on Facebook and Instagram and it was the part of me talking to him about trafficking these children. It was up about 50… pic.twitter.com/xZPQVLUfzj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 28, 2024

Is Dr. Phil right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (50 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In the clip, Dr. Phil noted, “A scary number, I mean, I’m talking way over 50 percent of young people get 100 percent of their news from TikTok.” If you are a parent to a teenager or young adult, you know he isn’t wrong. TikTok isn’t just an entertainment platform anymore. Its reach and implications are jarring.

He went on to discuss his actions at length. “I put a clip up of my trip to the border … I posted it up on Facebook and Instagram and it was the part of me talking to him about trafficking these children … It was up about 50 minutes and going viral super fast … and then bang it just stopped … It got shut down.”

Dr. Phil sounded startled and distraught by the censorship he had experienced. “They just shut it down and you couldn’t see it,” he said. Dr. Phil experienced what has become an everyday occurrence for so many patriots.

Charlamagne Tha God, who hosted “The Breakfast Club” interview, admitted that he, too, had experienced this type of censorship. He said, “That happens to a lot of our content too … especially anytime you are talking politics, anything like that. YouTube has been suppressing us for years now.”

Both men continued to discuss their feelings about these kinds of deceptive social media tactics. As the conversation continued, Dr. Phil brought up another point which seemed to confound him even more.

He said, “See, here’s the thing. We’re guaranteed free speech under the First Amendment. What it says is that the government will pass no law. Okay. And the government hasn’t. We are doing this to each other. We are muzzling each other. What the h*** is up with that? We are muzzling each other. That’s what’s so disturbing to me.”

Good morning, Dr. Phil. He truly just woke up if you ask me. Now someone needs to let him in on the fact that Big Tech, including most social media platforms, are widely considered another arm of the Biden administration, liberal left and Democratic Party. Oprah isn’t the one to lean on at this time.

At the conclusion of the conversation, Dr. Phil admittedly bummed a question from Charlamagne Tha God: “Why are we acting like this is normal?” He was referring to the critical issues shared by conservatives on social media.

The answer is because it has become very normal for those on the right, or those concerned with the real issues of the day, who are speaking up about them through social media.

We live in a nation whose governing party insists that we are free, but in actuality, Americans are only as free as the party they align with. Otherwise, expect to be censored. It’s wrong, unjust and destructive to the fabric of our society. But it is truth. We need a change for certain, and Dr. Phil and his new venture can undoubtedly help to bring about that change.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.