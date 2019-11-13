Drag Queen Crashes First Public Impeachment Hearing

With the eyes of the political world on Washington, D.C., this week for the first public impeachment hearing, a drag queen who goes by the name “Pissi Myles” decided to take advantage of the situation.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed Myles on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the same day that two U.S. officials were set to testify as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Pissi Myles with the alternative House impeachment hearing coverage outside the hearing room: pic.twitter.com/9VHDJtSqbd — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 13, 2019

This is @pissimyles, who is reporting on #ImpeachmentDay for @HappsNews. She’s a NJ/NY-based drag performer and wins for best hair. pic.twitter.com/Ujy56M3mjq — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) November 13, 2019

Just arrived for #ImpeachmentHearings Someone did ask me last night if there’s anything in DC that surprises me anymore. ⁦@JohnBrabender⁩ pic.twitter.com/l1NriPOMNy — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 13, 2019

A drag queen going through security at the impeachment hearings is seriously relatable content. pic.twitter.com/D8MGbHiROj — Alexander Kacala (@TheFaymeReport) November 13, 2019

Myles’ given name is Joseph D’Angio, according to Heavy, and he currently lives in New Jersey.

“Pissi Myles was born kicking and screaming and hasn’t stopped since,” Myles’ “About” page on his website reads.

“As a comedian, singer, and humorist, Pissi has been noted as one of the most talented queens in the North East by fans, critics, and peers.”

According to a September article in the Bridgewater Courier News, Myles recently performed in Somerville, New Jersey, at something called a “drag brunch.”

“What is a drag brunch?” the outlet reported. “Exactly what it sounds like. Professional drag performers put on an over-the-top entertaining show with song, dance and comedy while guests dine on brunch offerings.”

So what was Myles doing at Capitol Hill for the impeachment hearings?

Was it about raising awareness for the drag community? Protesting in support of or against the impeachment inquiry?

It appears the answer is actually none of the above, according to Myles’ husband, David Ayllon, who said Myles was covering the impeachment hearings for Happs — a new startup app.

“They scouted him out at his Barracuda show on Sunday,” Ayllon told NBC News. “I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot and deliver the news in a fun way.”

