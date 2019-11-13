SECTIONS
News
Print

Drag Queen Crashes First Public Impeachment Hearing

×
By Joe Setyon
Published November 13, 2019 at 12:39pm
Print

With the eyes of the political world on Washington, D.C., this week for the first public impeachment hearing, a drag queen who goes by the name “Pissi Myles” decided to take advantage of the situation.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed Myles on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the same day that two U.S. officials were set to testify as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Sr. Admin Official Set Trump Up for Impeachment, Literally Created Fake Quid Pro Quo on Ukraine Aid

Myles’ given name is Joseph D’Angio, according to Heavy, and he currently lives in New Jersey.

“Pissi Myles was born kicking and screaming and hasn’t stopped since,” Myles’ “About” page on his website reads.

“As a comedian, singer, and humorist, Pissi has been noted as one of the most talented queens in the North East by fans, critics, and peers.”

RELATED: Jordan to Star Witness Taylor: 'I've Seen Church Prayer Chains that Are Easier to Understand Than This'

Do you think President Trump will be impeached?

According to a September article in the Bridgewater Courier News, Myles recently performed in Somerville, New Jersey, at something called a “drag brunch.”

“What is a drag brunch?” the outlet reported. “Exactly what it sounds like. Professional drag performers put on an over-the-top entertaining show with song, dance and comedy while guests dine on brunch offerings.”

So what was Myles doing at Capitol Hill for the impeachment hearings?

Was it about raising awareness for the drag community? Protesting in support of or against the impeachment inquiry?

It appears the answer is actually none of the above, according to Myles’ husband, David Ayllon, who said Myles was covering the impeachment hearings for Happs — a new startup app.

“They scouted him out at his Barracuda show on Sunday,” Ayllon told NBC News. “I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot and deliver the news in a fun way.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Impeachment Witness Bill Taylor Admits: I Can 'Tell You What I Heard from People'
Trump Responds to Impeachment Hearing During Appearance with Erdogan: 'It's a Witch Hunt, It's a Hoax'
Drag Queen Crashes First Public Impeachment Hearing
Stephen A. Smith Says Colin Kaepernick Needs To 'Shut Up' and 'Show That He Can Still Play'
Trump Issues Preemptive Defense Shortly Before Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Begins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×