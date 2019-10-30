Drag Queen Gives Unsuspecting Children a Look Up His Skirt

At one point in the not-so-distant past, libraries were centers of knowledge and learning where people of all ages could better themselves through study.

Nowadays they’re more likely to host indoctrination sessions that border on child abuse.

This appeared to be the case at Minnesota’s Ridgedale Hennepin County Library earlier this month during a drag queen storytime event.

During adult drag performer Sasha Sota’s time in front of children, the skirt-wearing man spread his legs. Although he appears to have been wearing skin-colored tights, there’s no telling what exactly was seen by the unsuspecting kids.

Pictures uploaded to Facebook by Child Protection League Action show Sota’s legs spread while at least one child looks on.

Minnesota local Anne Taylor wrote about Sota’s shocking performance in front of the children on Caffeinated Thoughts.

TRENDING: Country Singer Ned LeDoux's Age 2 Daughter Dead After Tragic Accident at Home

According to Taylor, there were a little over 20 children in attendance at the library’s “Stories Together with Drag Performers.” They ranged in age from infants to grade school kids.

In front of these impressionable children, Sota “suggestively” strode through the room wearing a sleeveless shirt that left his midriff exposed, a short mini skirt and extreme high heels.

Should libraries stop holding drag queen storytime events for children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Taylor said the drag performer routinely opened his legs, exposing what was in between his legs to sitting children who were at eye-level.

It seems that Sota isn’t exactly a childcare professional, either.

According to an advertisement for a gay nightclub found by CPLA, Sota was a performer in one of the club’s 18-plus nights.

Sota’s social media indicates that this wasn’t a one-time appearance but a lifestyle.

Instead of keeping this hypersexualized adult performer away from children, the library is actively encouraging parents to sit their children in front of him while he reads to them.

RELATED: Women Removed from 'Most Powerful Women' List To Make Room for Transgenders

Although the library bills the events as “safe, positive, and encouraging” for children, the presence of a grown man wearing clothes that are too revealing for most real women to wear appears to counter that narrative.

The only person who is “safe” here is the man living out his degenerate fantasies in front of kids.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.