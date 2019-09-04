Drag Queen 'Maebe A. Girl' Challenges Adam Schiff for His Seat in Congress

If you thought the Democratic race for 2020 was already crowded and strange, buckle up, because it’s about to get even more odd.

While much attention has of course been focused on the packed field of presidential candidates, congressmen across the country are also up for re-election. That includes Adam Schiff, the outspoken anti-Trump liberal from California — and his primary opponent may be a girl.

Maebe A. Girl, actually. No, this isn’t satire: Schiff is now facing a challenge from a person named Maebe A. Girl, who is actually a man. Confused yet? Girl is a transgender drag queen who has already become celebrated by the left for winning an election.

“Maebe A. Girl became the first drag queen elected to local government, winning a seat in Silver Lake Neighborhood Council earlier this year,” The Daily Caller reported in late August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maebe A. Girl 💄 (@maebeagirl) on Jun 19, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

Now Girl’s set his sights on Schiff.

Girl has insisted on running under a drag name and wearing heels with makeup on the campaign trail, a move that will no doubt be seen as a publicity stunt by many. But the candidate seems serious about the run, and says that a transgender identity is actually an advantage.

“Drag taught me how to engage with people, how to talk to people I don’t know,” Girl told Route Fifty, a news source for state and local governments. “Drag isn’t just for show, it’s part of who I am as a queer person, and it’s deeply political.”

“There are so many intelligent, hard working, informed drag queens. We do a lot for our communities off stage,” Girl added.

Defeating Congressman Schiff will be very difficult, even setting the obvious social issues aside. The incumbent has strong support in his district and received a staggering 78 percent of the vote in the 2018 midterm election.

But he may have an Achilles heel, or at least Girl thinks so. He just isn’t “progressive” enough, and his skin color and age apparently make him vulnerable.

“We need more everyday people in Congress — its overwhelmingly older, white, wealthy men, and that’s just not representative of America, or my district,” Girl said.

In fact, the U.S. Census reports that California’s 28th Congressional District, where the race is taking place, has fairly balanced demographics. It is split almost 50-50 along gender lines, and contains a somewhat even distribution of resident ages. It is unclear how many of them dress in drag, however.

But that brings us to the fascinating issue here: The liberal party now seems to be fighting with itself, as politicians like Schiff are being shouted down for not being edgy or “progressive” enough. Maybe he could try wearing lipstick.

“I think someone that is actually a part of the queer community, that understands the day-to-day struggles, would be a better representative than an ally,” Girl said. “I want people to know that there are more progressive people on the ballot.”

In a lot of ways, the situation is similar to that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was able to defeat a shoo-in Democrat incumbent and be elected to Congress in New York. AOC essentially went hard-left, playing gender and minority cards while pushing radical policies that would make traditional Democrats blush.

It worked. And while Girl is unlikely to pull off the same upset victory in California, his run is yet another sign that the DNC has veered so far left that its traditional base may soon be left wondering what happened to their old party.

