Whatever they may tell you, drag is a sexual perversion related to a mental disorder known as transvestic fetishism indulged in by grown men.

And in a democratic society, they have a right to it — or any other perversion — as long as its done among consenting adults.

But when the government celebrates this adult activity, pushing adult men with problems on young children without any concern for their safety, the only protection they have remains their parents.

And at least in one city, parents are doing just that.

On Wednesday, a drag queen who goes by the name “Pickle” was scheduled to host a drag story hour event at San Fernando Public Library, but was prevented from entering the library by scores of angry protesters who blocked his entry, according to KGO-TV.

WARNING: The following social media posts include content that some may consider offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pickle (@pickledragqueen)

Angry protesters outside a San Fernando library block Drag Laureate Pickle from a Drag Storytime event inside. Now, local leaders are taking to social media to condemn the protests and support the drag events. The new controversy – Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/7I37pYARrw pic.twitter.com/k9uiThT9AP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 27, 2023

Earlier today in San Fernando CA, a group of parents came together to protest Pickles, a drag queen who was scheduled to read stories to children at a local public library. The parent protest was effective, and Pickles decided to leave. See his disturbing Instagram posts below. pic.twitter.com/AHljLBR03K — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) October 26, 2023

Everyone knows that “pickles” is slang for penises, right? Not appropriate for kids. 🤦‍♂️ — Banjo Playing Orangutan (@IH_1205) October 26, 2023

Among the groups protesting was Gays Against Groomers California, an LGBT group that recognizes that drag is an activity unsuitable for kids and that drag activity involving minors is a blatant attempt to sexualize and indoctrinate children.

On their website, Gays Against Groomers wrote: “Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.”

The group put out a tweet on Tuesday that read, “The San Fernando Library in #LACounty is hosting a Drag Queen Storytime featuring Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath & Pickle the Drag Queen on 10/25. Let’s call in and voice our concerns – DRAG IS NOT FOR KIDS!”

The San Fernando Library in #LACounty is hosting a Drag Queen Storytime featuring Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath & Pickle the Drag Queen on 10/25. 🤮 Let’s call in and voice our concerns – DRAG IS NOT FOR KIDS! 👎 San Fernando Library: 818-365-6928

City Manager: 818-898-1202 pic.twitter.com/NL0m7I5oet — Gays Against Groomers California (@GAG_California) October 24, 2023

When Pickle arrived on the scene, he was met with angry protesters pounding their fists in the air shouting, “Our Kids, Our Consent” and “Leave our kids alone,” according to the gay publication WeHo Times of West Hollywood.

“They were calling me a pedophile, they were calling me a pervert, they were telling me to stay away from kids,” Pickle told KGO-TV. “Just the usual slurs.”

According to a witness who spoke to WeHo Times, the protesters did not allow Pickle to enter the building in spite of a police escort, blocking the entrance to both the front and the back of the library. They also blocked the gate, using a table to keep people from accessing it.







Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose office hosted the event, apologized to Pickle on social media, writing, “These disgusting tactics and efforts to incite violence prevented Pickle and library patrons from entering the building. I hope no one does to their families what they did to their neighbors today.”

These disgusting tactics and efforts to incite violence prevented Pickle and Library patrons from even entering the building. I hope no one does to their families what they did to their neighbors today. — Lindsey P. Horvath (@LindseyPHorvath) October 26, 2023

It’s shameful that parents and an LGBT group had to take matters into their own hands to stand up for the children of the community, but it was clear their government wasn’t going to do it.

In July, West Hollywood’s entire city council was present at a ceremony to install Pickle as the city’s inaugural Drag Laureate, according to WeHo Times.

WEST HOLLYWOOD – Pickle Drag Queen was officially crowned (more like sashed) as the City of West Hollywood’s inaugural Drag Laureate at an installation ceremony on International Drag Day, Sunday, July 16, 2023.https://t.co/UyPkqjHxyW — Brody Levesque (@BrodyLevesque) July 20, 2023

Wait…what? “The 30-year-old’s been recognized by the L.A. city council, and now, she’s the second-ever Drag Laureate in the U.S, repping West Hollywood.” “Pickle’s new role comes with a $12,500 honorarium each year, paid for by the city.” L.A. City Council pays Pickle!

😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/tVsdF8qWkB — Paul Geren (@KeysRetired) October 27, 2023



He was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Sepi Shyne and received a $15,000 honorarium for the two-year role.

Oliver DelGado, the center’s director of communication, said people “absolutely” have a right to protest but expressed concerns about “inciting violence.”

However, no violence was reported, nor were any arrests reported, despite police presence, proving that when parents stand up, they can lawfully protect their kids and make their voices heard.

