Controversy has erupted in the United Kingdom after a drag queen targeted a student who said that there were only two genders.

According to U.K. outlet The Telegraph, a drag queen was brought in to teach Year 7 students at the Queen Elizabeth II School in Peel on the Isle of Man. The drag queen allegedly told the students that there were 73 different genders.

One student responded to this insane claim and said, “there’s only two” genders, at which point the drag queen said “you’ve upset me” and forced the student to leave the class.

While a grown man targeting a young child in front of the entire class is plenty disturbing enough on its own, especially considering that this child was speaking the truth, that is far from the most disturbing thing that allegedly happened at the school.

The Telegraph report states that students have been taught about oral and anal sex, how a gender transition is performed, and students in Years 7 and 8 have been taught by teachers how to masturbate.

Sex education has been halted in Isle of Man schools after a drag queen told 11-year-olds that there are 73 genders.

When one pupil said “there’s only two”, the drag queen made the child leave the class.

Children were also taught about oral and anal sex.https://t.co/gPRzfdViWH — Women’s Voices (@WomenReadWomen) February 28, 2023

Now, in response to these disturbing allegations, outraged parents on the Isle of Man are taking matters into their own hands.

A petition by parents of students at the Queen Elizabeth II School is demanding an investigation into how these inappropriate materials ended up in the school curriculum.

“We consider the attendance of a ‘drag queen’ in class and alienating students clearly confused about the information discussed during this session wholly inappropriate,” the petition stated, “How, who and why was this guest speaker permitted to discuss gender issues to an inappropriate child audience by an inexperienced and untrained adult?”

The government of the Isle of Man has now commissioned an independent review into what took place at the school and for the time being, all sex education programs on the Isle of Man are suspended.

It is heartening to see the parents speaking about these disgusting things that are being taught in schools and that the authorities are finally listening to their complaints, especially in a place like Europe.

Americans are no strangers to these issues, having seen graphic sexual education become a part of the school curriculum in many places despite the firm opposition of the parents.

The authorities, however, have absolutely refused to listen to the parents in many cases, but, fortunately, there have been many major figures who have and who are taking action.

The obvious example is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken strong measures to combat the sexual indoctrination of children in Florida, a measure that has won widespread approval among Floridians.

Another example is Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Younkin, who was elected on his promise to do something about graphic sex education in the state.

Now, this phenomenon seems to be going global. Parents not just in the United States but in Europe as well are taking action against the age-inappropriate sexual education that is being forced upon children.

As the demands for accountability become louder, it is becoming possible that we are seeing a real shift in the culture war.

