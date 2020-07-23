It’s summer, and virus or not, people are flocking to the beaches to get out of the house and enjoy themselves. Sandcastle building, sunbathing and boogie boarding are in full swing, but they all have their own risks.

If you dig a hole in the wrong spot, the unstable sand might collapse around you. Stay in the sun too long, and you’re looking at potential sun damage or even, eventually, skin cancer.

And the water? Well, the water holds many possible horrors: things with stingers and fins and teeth.

Beach-goers know that it’s especially hard to see some dangerous creatures while they’re in the water. Being along the waterline or back on the beach gives you a better vantage point, allowing you to determine whether that dorsal fin belongs to something playful or something vicious.

Officer Adrian Kosicki and his wife were enjoying his time off on July 16, strolling along a beach in Brevard County, Florida, and watching the waves play themselves out. But then the officer noticed something unsettling.

“Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board,” Cocoa Beach Police & Fire later posted on Facebook.

“Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance.”

Video shows someone coolly mentioning “hey buddy, hey … there’s a shark right there.” The shark’s fins become visible as it swims closer.

Kosicki jumped into the water and grabbed the boy by the arm, dragging him out of the water and the shark’s path.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers,” the post continued.

“We just do what we do best — protect the public from harm.

“Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!”

Many people commented on the size of the shark a bit mockingly, saying the officer’s actions were overkill.

Others claimed to be able to identify the shark, saying that even a small shark of that type could prove to be very dangerous.

“Just fyi, that’s a white tip,” one viewer commented. “Not a black tip. Can clearly see the white on the tips of the fins. Which means it is a much more aggressive shark. White tips are in the top 5 when it comes to aggression.”

Brevard County is known for shark attacks — especially during the summer months — and is only trumped in number of cases by Volusia County, according to the Brevard Times.

Not all beaches boast sharks, but it’s always good to be on the lookout, which Kosicki was.

Better to be cautious and prepared, ready to act on another’s behalf, than obliviously standing by. Nature is scary.

