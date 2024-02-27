Drastic Measures
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertisement
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Filmmakers and stars in the new documentary “Letter to the American Church” argued Tuesday that there is a clear reason why leftists hate Christianity: Because it repels Marxism like “kryptonite.” […]