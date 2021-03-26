Login
Commentary
If You Drive a Car, You Might Soon Be Paying Buttigieg's 'Miles Traveled Tax'

Pete Buttigieg smiles during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of transportation on Jan. 21 in Washington.Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty Images"If we believe in that so-called user pays principle -- the idea of part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive -- the gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "It's not anymore, so a so-called vehicle miles traveled tax, or mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be a way to do it." (Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 26, 2021 at 4:12pm
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is thinking up new ways to fund infrastructure, and his latest proposal would deal a big blow to American workers.

While speaking with CNBC on Friday, Buttigieg said he liked the idea of a tax based on the number of miles driven to raise money to improve roads.

“What about a mileage-based tax?” CNBC anchor Kayla Tausche asked him during a series of rapid-fire questions about options for raising revenue.

“So, I think that shows a lot of promise. If we believe in that so-called user pays principle — the idea of part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive — the gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it,” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said.

“It’s not anymore, so a so-called vehicle miles traveled tax, or mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be a way to do it,” he said.

The concept is easily one of the most out-of-touch ideas to come from the Biden administration thus far and should not be considered in the slightest.

Gas prices are already on the rise due to OPEC production cuts and increased demand, and Americans do not need an additional expense in order to get to work or school.

More specifically, this would disproportionately hurt people who live in rural areas of the United States.

People in sparsely populated areas have to drive longer distances in general and would end up being taxed the most.

In addition, this would be a slap in the face to low-income Americans who commute at any distance because plenty of them struggle just to afford a car in the first place.

Buttigieg himself is from mostly rural Indiana, so you would think he knows about the burden such a tax would impose.

No matter how it’s funded, the best way to improve infrastructure would be for federal and state governments to outsource to private companies and offer them additional tax incentives.

Are you in favor of this tax?

Contracting to companies not only would mean a smaller burden to taxpayers but also would be more efficient and would encourage private-sector job growth — something that is incredibly necessary for the recovering economy.

The secretary’s pitch is a shining example of the Biden administration’s desire to “Build Back Better,” but only by taking more money out of Americans’ pockets.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
