Share
News

Driver of Concrete Truck That Swerved Directly Into School Bus Makes Terrifying Admission, Arrest Affidavit Reveals

 By Jack Davis  March 30, 2024 at 11:03am
Share

The driver of a concrete truck that hit a school bus in Texas has admitted using cocaine and marijuana in the 24 hours before the crash.

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, 5, a pre-K student at Tom Green Elementary School who was on the bus, and Ryan Wallace, 33, a postgraduate student at the University of Texas who was driving a vehicle behind the bus, were killed in the accident, according to USA Today.

Thirty-two people went to local hospitals, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported.

A YouTube video shows one perspective of the crash.



Trending:
Multiple Attorneys General Join Together to Sue Biden in Bid to Block His 'Illegal Student Loan Plan'

Hernandez said he smoked marijuana around 10 p.m. on March 21 and consumed cocaine at about 1 a.m. on March 22, the day of the crash. The driver also said he had about three hours of sleep the night before the crash, according to KXAN-TV.

According to court documents, Hernandez said he went into the bus’s lane because an SUV ahead of him braked suddenly. The truck hit a bus carrying 44 pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary School along with 11 adults. They had been returning from the Capital of Texas Zoo in Bastrop County.

The impact caused the bus to roll over.

Should this concrete truck driver face a lengthy prison sentence?

The affidavit said the video shows no vehicles ahead of Hernandez and notes that he could have swerved to the right along State Highway 21 if necessary.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said its crash reconstruction team was investigating the incident.

The bus did not have seat belts, the Hays School District said, noting that most other buses have seat belts.

KXAN reported that according to the federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse database, Hernandez “had a refusal for a reasonable suspicion test” on Sept. 2, 2020, “which would have warranted he be referred to a Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) for evaluation.”

Related:
Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's 'Unauthorized' Climate Rule

The affidavit said he should have been “removed from performing safety-sensitive functions” by the company for which he was driving at the time.

Follow-up tests on Hernandez were conducted — one on Dec. 15, 2022, for marijuana, and one on  April 11, 2023, for cocaine.

Test results gave him a “prohibited” status with the company he drove for, but the state system listed him as “eligible.”

Court records said that because Hernandez was driving  a “concrete pump truck in intrastate commerce,” he was “exempted from the regulations.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“He is risen! He is risen indeed!”

 

Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago.

 

So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. 

First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early.

 

Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over.

 

In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics.

 

Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview.

 

If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.)

 

Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country.

 

Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity.

 

On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business.

 

Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

 

P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now!

 

P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




ICYMI: James Comer Made a Special Addition to the Hearing Chamber Just for Hunter Biden
University Picked DEI Chief Accused of Felony Strangulation to Work with Students
Watch: Flynn Demos Astounding AI That Changes Voices to Chinese, Even Alters Lips to Match
Driver of Concrete Truck That Swerved Directly Into School Bus Makes Terrifying Admission, Arrest Affidavit Reveals
Biden's New Crackdown on Diesel Trucks and Buses Slammed as 'Unworkable'
See more...

Conversation