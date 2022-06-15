Driver Exposes Huge Problem with Electric Vehicles When It Takes an Entire Day to Drive 360 Miles

Globalist environmentalists want everyone everywhere to switch to electric vehicles — even though traveling in one sounds more like a nightmare than a utopian dream come true.

A driver in Australia documented a trip from Canberra to Sydney and back in an electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, according to News.com.au.

It took TikTok user Suthocam a full day to complete the 360-mile journey in the $71,900 car.

The trip was a reality check for electric car owners who do not have a vehicle compatible with Tesla’s supercharging network, Suthocam said.

“The car itself is a great road trip vehicle,” he said in the video on TikTok. “It’s super spacious, great seats, great speakers, and has a cool big sunroof.”

The problem, according to Suthocam, was the time it took searching for sparsely located charging stations.

Suthocam’s first stop was a charging station in Goulburn, roughly 125 miles from Sydney. The problem? The only available port was out of order. He said he was forced to wait until an available port opened up.

“It was pretty in Canberra, but we had to get back on the road — it’s a three-hour trip — so we had to go find some chargers,” Suthocam said.

“Finally we found a free charger after what felt like a really long time, but it was super slow,” he said.

“I didn’t want to wait four hours to get 100 percent so I had to find a fast charger.”

Suthocam said the search for charging ports added roughly two-and-a-half hours to his round trip.

His video, posted Friday, earned more than 190,000 views in six days.

Back here in the good old U.S.A., a Wall Street Journal reporter, after taking a road trip in an electric car, said the fumes of expensive gasoline “never smelled so sweet.”

Rachel Wolfe said she spent more time charging her Kia EV6 than sleeping during a trip from New Orleans to Chicago. Wolfe said she took the trip because she “thought it would be fun.”

In a similar story, Emily Dreibelbis, a graduate student at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, made a road trip from Princeton, New Jersey, to Arlington, Virginia, and back in an electric car. The difficulties and frustrations she encountered proved to her that now was not the time for her to buy one.

Dreibelbis borrowed her parents’ 2019 Chevrolet Volt for the trip, according to NJ.com. The 200-mile journey was plagued by scarce, broken and slow charging stations.

At one rest stop in Maryland, three chargers failed, and even the one that worked had an out-of-order message on its screen.

Charging issues aren’t the only problem with EVs.

Brad Templeton, a senior contributor at Forbes, recounted his electric car’s habit of gnawing through expensive tires at breakneck speed. After boasting about the many ways EVs are superior to traditional internal combustion-powered vehicles, Templeton noted that the need for new tires at short intervals was an undeniable drawback.

“The doozy was needing new tires at around 28,000 miles,” Temple wrote.

And the list of problems goes on and on and on.

U.S. regulators have expanded a probe into Tesla’s Autopilot system, moving the investigation closer to a potential recall of a controversial feature in Elon Musk’s electric vehicles, the New York Post reported Thursday.

According to a summary statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an investigation is underway concerning whether “Autopilot and associated Tesla systems may exacerbate human factors or behavioral safety risks by undermining the effectiveness of the driver’s supervision.”

The NHTSA probe began in August 2021 after the identification of 11 crashes involving a first-responder vehicle and a Tesla in which Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control was engaged. Five additional cases were later found that fit into this group, according to the Post.

Additional forensic data on 11 of the incidents showed the drivers took no action to avert a crash between two and five seconds before impact, although they had their hands on the steering wheel.

The automaker has defended the safety of the Autopilot feature and says it reduces the chance of an accident if used correctly.

Electric cars are expensive. They eat tires. Their charging grid is not reliable. And there are questions about their safety.

With just this partial list of problems associated with EVs, it’s easy to see that they’re not ready for prime time.

So what’s the rush? People shouldn’t be pressured into buying cars that don’t suit their needs.

Let the market do its thing — not the globalists.

CORRECTION, June 16, 2022: An earlier version of this article included an incorrect reference to the Chevrolet Volt.

